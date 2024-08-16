Home policy

From: Laura May

Russia is flying nuclear-capable bombers along the NATO border. Another provocation in the heated Ukraine war.

Moscow – While Ukrainian brigades advance on Kursk, Russia is also flexing its muscles. The Russian military announced on Wednesday that it would station four nuclear-capable bombers over three major European seas on the border with NATO countries. The Russian Defense Ministry has now announced the flight of two strategic Tu-95MS bombers over the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea, as well as two long-range Tu-22M3 bombers over the Baltic Sea.

Moscow said the flights were carried out in “strict compliance” with international rules for the use of airspace. Nevertheless, the West sees the action as a provocation in the Ukraine war. According to a report by Newsweek capable of carrying out nuclear attacks. The Tu-95MS is part of Russia’s strategic forces, while the Tu-22M3 is assigned to the tactical forces.

Vladimir Putin and Tu-95MS. © Grigorov/imago/montage

Russia keeps strategic and tactical nuclear weapons ready for Ukraine war

Loud Daily News Tactical nuclear weapons differ from strategic nuclear weapons primarily in their destructive power and range. Strategic nuclear weapons serve as a nuclear deterrent, while tactical nuclear weapons are designed for use in a combat zone.

The Barents Sea, over which the Tu-95MS bombers flew, is considered Russia’s Arctic backyard and serves as an important waterway for the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet. marine for operations in the North Atlantic. In the southwest lies the Norwegian Sea, which lies between Iceland in the west and the Scandinavian peninsula in the east.

Escalation in the Ukraine war: Russian long-range bombers over “Nato Sea”

Since Finland and Sweden joined the alliance, the Baltic Sea, over which the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers flew, has been nicknamed “NATO Sea”. It is surrounded by alliance members, with the exception of the Russian Baltic stronghold of Kaliningrad, a semi-exclave in the Gulf of Finland that leads to St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city.

Both bomber groups encountered “foreign combat aircraft,” the Russian ministry said without providing further details. The German Air Force confirmed the presence of Russian bombers over the Baltic Sea in a post on X on Wednesday. Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, a think tank in Washington, noted on X that one of the Tu-22M3 bombers carried a Kh-22 or Kh-32 cruise missile under its wing. The dual-capable precision missile was used to bomb Ukraine.

Moscow celebrates nuclear science and atomic energy with new technology museum

A new technology museum celebrating nuclear science, providing insights into espionage and a glimpse of the future was also opened in Moscow on Thursday (15 August). A glass palace with the word “Atom” written on it is the first of its kind, according to a report by the dpa the newest attraction in the huge leisure and exhibition park VDNKh.

On the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the site, Russia is honoring its scientific achievements. VDNKh, the “Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy”, is not only home to impressive space exhibitions and architectural buildings reminiscent of former Soviet republics such as Uzbekistan and Ukraine, but also the ultra-modern atomic pavilion. On seven floors, Russia is celebrating its commitment to nuclear energy as a significant scientific achievement. (lm/dpa)