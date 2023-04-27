Home page politics

The Russian power circle around President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. (Archive image) © Gavriil Grigorov/dpa

In international affairs, Putin relies on nuclear deterrence. But Moscow can no longer cooperate and compete on the world stage at the same time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in February that Moscow would suspend the New START disarmament treaty by law.

Against the background of the ongoing Ukraine war, the Kremlin is probably increasingly relying on nuclear deterrence.

However, the Russian position can be seen as a sign of waning power. The superpower Russia is threatened with the crash, analyzes expert Austin Wright.

This article is available in German for the first time – the magazine first published it on April 4, 2023 foreign policy.

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to justify the widening war in Ukraine in his speech on February 21. Mixed in with the fanciful anecdotes about the origins of Russian identity and statehood was the claim that Ukraine had become a proxy for Western aggression – and that this required the suspension of implementation of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). . However, the cancellation of the treaty not only undermines global stability, but also underscores Russia’s own weakened global position.

START treaty on nuclear arms control – success for all mankind

The new START agreement of 2011 was a continuation of bilateral nuclear arms control efforts between the United States and the Russian Federation that had begun in Soviet times. This agreement was intended to limit the number of deployed offensive strategic nuclear warheads and their delivery systems to minimize the risk of nuclear war.

As part of the agreement, both states commit to annual on-site inspections, semi-annual data exchange and annual exchange of telemetric information to verify compliance with the treaty. These terms were hailed by the international community as a win for all of humanity, as arms reduction and information sharing brought a sense of stability to relations between the two parties.

Nuclear arsenal as leverage: Moscow withdraws from agreement with Washington

Since the treaty’s enactment, the United States has fully embraced the spirit of the accord and implemented its terms, even during the Trump administration when other nuclear deals, such as the Open Skies Treaty, were dying. Today, the United States continues to provide Russia with all information requested under New START, despite Putin’s announced suspension; and in 2022 Washington sought to resume post-COVID-19 inspections.

Russia, on the other hand, has repeatedly manipulated the treaty in order to achieve political goals. With its non-strategic nuclear arsenal consisting of low-yield nuclear weapons unconstrained by New START, Russia has repeatedly used its forces on the battlefield and on the scene to blackmail its neighbors and the West. Just last year, Russia refused to resume on-site inspections, once again using its nuclear arsenal as leverage.

Putin’s hypocrisy – Russia’s superpower position is collapsing

Putin’s hypocrisy and the contradictions in his February speech point to the collapse of Russia’s own position as a superpower. At the core of Putin’s argument rests on the notion that this is a turning point for Russia and that relations with the West have hit rock bottom. However, a more assertive Soviet Union was far better placed to advance nuclear risk reduction efforts even at a time of global conflict and tension with the United States.

The Strategic Arms Limitation (SALT) talks and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM) negotiations embodied the ability of global powers to reduce risk, while in other parts of the world continued – often extremely bloody – competed with each other. Negotiations, which spanned from 1969 to 1972, focused on limiting ballistic missile defense capabilities (where the Soviets had a slight advantage) and offensive capabilities (where the United States, through its ability to launch multiple warheads on one placing missile had an advantage).

A modern Russian Topol-M strategic nuclear missile during a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square (archive image). © Yuri Kochetkov/dpa

The diplomatic negotiations resulted in both sides sacrificing their slight advantage in various areas to promote stability, while establishing some basic principles for rules of engagement. Not bad for two sworn enemies. Their willingness to cooperate is all the more remarkable given the litany of conflicts in which both states have been directly or indirectly involved. Proxy wars like the Dhofar Rebellion (1963-76) and the North Yemen Civil War (1962-70) were frequent and ugly – not to mention the Vietnam War (1955-75), which was hardly a high point in Soviet-US relations.

Nuclear disarmament despite the Cold War – constructive negotiations in the past

Nearly ten years after the negotiations for the SALT and ABM treaties, the two countries made renewed efforts to further reduce nuclear tensions, even as they fought swords around the world. From 1979 to 1989, the Soviets backed a communist government in Afghanistan and waged a bloody war against the mujahideen, paramilitary groups backed by several foreign powers, including the nuclear-powered US and China. The CIA provided the mujahideen with money and weapons, allowing the groups to inflict significant casualties on deployed Soviet troops. But even though US funds went directly to killing Soviet troops, constructive nuclear negotiations between Moscow and Washington continued.

After lengthy negotiations in 1981-83 and 1985-87, marked by some of the worst tensions of the Cold War, US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev successfully negotiated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. With this treaty, all short- and medium-range (500–5,500 km) land-based ballistic missiles and cruise missiles were abolished. These weapons, whose sole purpose was to deliver a decapitation strike against either side, were destroyed – and this at a time when the Soviet media regularly denounced Reagan as a dedicated warmonger.

World power in the Cold War – the Soviet Union dared to cooperate with the USA

Superpower status requires the ability to multitask. The bipolar nature of the Cold War is a prime example of two powers fiercely competing with each other while taking steps to reduce tensions and unnecessary risks in the nuclear arena. The Soviet Union believed it was a world power, but unlike today’s Russia, it was able to compete with the United States militarily and diplomatically. And sometimes she seemed to win too. The launch of Sputnik was a major victory over the United States, Soviet nuclear arsenals often developed rapidly, and Soviet assistance was sought after in numerous conflicts around the world.

The Soviets were equal opponents to the Americans, and they knew it. The goal was the spread of communism and the survival of their regime, not nuclear annihilation. Instead of using its nuclear weapons, the Soviet Union dared to work with the United States to reduce the threat of nuclear war and allow both sides to compete in other, safer areas.

Hatchet on nuclear deals – Putin seeks distraction from failure in Ukraine

Moscow has understood that as a world power it also has a responsibility to maintain relations with other powers. It also understood that forgoing small nuclear advantages could enhance the state’s status in the international community and better position it to pursue its foreign policy goals.

In contrast, show Russia’s current stance on New START and Putin’s recent announcementthat Russia will station non-strategic nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil, that Putin seeks every distraction from his embarrassing failure in Ukraine – and every leverage he can use against a far more powerful West. As Russia puts the hatchet on the nuclear deals that have made us all safer, the West continues to look for ways to work together. With his actions, Putin has made it clear that Russia can no longer be considered a superpower.

Austin Wright is a non-proliferation and strategic trade practitioner specializing in transatlantic security and export controls.

This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on April 4, 2023 in "ForeignPolicy.com"