Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

Stationed in Transnistria: The 14th Russian Guards Army, here at an exercise. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Moldova’s secret service expects an alleged Russian attack on the small country between Ukraine and Romania in the spring. Breakaway Transnistria is worrying.

Munich/Chisinau – Is this small country the next target of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin? The secret service of the Republic of Moldova, which borders Ukraine, fears a Russian invasion next year.

Neighbor of Ukraine: Moldova fears attack by Putin’s troops in the new year

“The question is not whether the Russian Federation will carry out a new offensive against the territory of the Republic of Moldova, but when,” intelligence chief Alexandru Musteata said on state television this Monday. A period between January and April is possible. With the “new” offensive, Musteata was referring to the stationing of Russian soldiers in Transnistria, a part of the country that has been in secession since the early 1990s, acting there as so-called peacekeeping troops.

According to information from his secret service, Russia intends to connect Transnistria and Moldova. “Yes, we can clearly say that they intend to come here,” he said. The Russian plans for the capital Chisinau are not yet apparent: “But that is a real and very high risk.”

In the video: Compact – The most important news about the Russia-Ukraine war

Putin’s new target? A Russian-backed regime rules in Transnistria

Transnistria is a breakaway region from Moldova bordering Ukraine, ruled by a Russian-backed regime. Internationally, Transnistria is not recognized as an independent country. The 14th Russian Guards Army has been stationed in the region, which is home to almost 500,000 people, since the end of the Soviet Union. It is unclear how many soldiers it has.

Around 30 percent of the population in Transnistria is of Russian origin. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, war broke out between the newly formed Moldovan armed forces and Transnistrian separatists who wanted independence from the newly formed Republic of Moldova. Between March and August 1992, the military conflict claimed around 1000 lives and around 4500 people were wounded.

Moldova: 14th Russian Guards Army stationed in Transnistria

The Russian 14th Army remained as a peacekeeping force in what is now known as the “Security Zone”, where it has since been based around the Colbasna ammunition depot in the north. According to the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), Russia actually committed itself in 1999 to the complete withdrawal of its troops by 2002 – but never complied with this. The separatists in Transnistria have now set up their own army, which works closely with the Russian troops. The Moldovan army, on the other hand, has only a few thousand professional soldiers. (pm/dpa)