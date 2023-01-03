Home page politics

Of: Caspar Felix Hoffman

Russian President Putin has released his annual New Year’s address. It gives rise to speculation about his health.

Moscow – Rumors about the health of the 70-year-old Russian president Wladimir Putin reemerged over the New Year’s weekend after he appears to be coughing frequently in a recent video. Putin published his annual New Year’s address on Saturday (December 31), in which he called the ongoing war in Ukraine a “sacred duty” for the Russian people and a struggle for Russia’s sovereignty.

However, some journalists noticed parts of Putin’s speech in which he coughed several times in rapid succession, leading to the rumor that his health was poor. In seven seconds, the Russian leader appears to cough three times while continuing to speak.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. © Mikhail Klimentyev/Imago

Speculations about Putin’s health: rumors dismissed as hearsay

Rumors of Putin’s supposedly ailing health have been around for years, but have surfaced again since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in late February 2022. Ahead of the Russian leader’s New Year’s address, concerns were also raised when the Kremlin announced that Putin’s year-end press conference had been canceled for the first time in a decade.

No official reason was given, but some newspapers, including the British tabloid, did The Suncited sources who claimed that Putin’s dwindling state of health is becoming more and more evident in front of the camera be. The Kremlin’s press secretary had previously dismissed such rumors as hearsay.

Rumors about Putin’s health: No signs of illness

Moreover, last May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tried to dispel rumors about Putin’s health. “President Vladimir Putin appears in public every day,” he said in an interview with French television. “You can see him on screens, read him and listen to his performances. I don’t think sane people can see signs of illness or ill health.” (cas)