Russia has repeatedly threatened the West with the use of nuclear weapons in the course of the Ukraine war. Now Putin is initiating a new phase. US experts are warning.

Moscow/Hanoi – Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russian representatives have repeatedly warned the West about its own nuclear weapons, sometimes using drastic words. Memories of the dark times of the Cold War come to mind. However, Russia has always stressed that it stands by its military doctrine on nuclear weapons. But this is precisely what Vladimir Putin now seems to want to change. The next escalation stage in the nuclear sabre-rattling is looming.

The current Russian nuclear doctrine states that Moscow may only use nuclear weapons in two cases: in the event of a nuclear attack on Russia or if an attack with conventional weapons endangers the country’s existence. Until now, President Wladimir Putin repeatedly emphasized that he stood by this long-standing doctrine. While the former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev warned the West against a nuclear strike, Putin was able to appease them by referring to the doctrine and present himself as a reasonable negotiating partner.

Putin’s new nuclear sabre rattling: Russia wants to change nuclear doctrine

But the vague definition has prompted some hardliners in Russia to urge the Kremlin to tighten the doctrine in order to force the West to take the warnings more seriously. The Russian president now appears to want to heed this call. Or at least he is publicly toying with the idea.

Putin justifies this possible step with the alleged lower inhibitions of Western states when it comes to using nuclear weapons. “Atomic bombs with low explosive power are being developed in particular,” said the Kremlin chief on Thursday (June 19) at a press conference in Hanoi at the end of his visit to Vietnam. Western experts see nothing wrong with the use of such so-called mini-nukes, as Russia has recognized. “This is also related to my statement that we are considering possible changes in our strategy.”

Russia threatens with nuclear weapons: Putin could conjure up “exceptional case”

Putin “continues to invoke nuclear threats as part of his information campaign to prevent further Western support for Ukraine,” writes the US think tank “Institute for the Study of War.” On June 21, one day after his appearance in Hanoi, Putin claimed in a speech to Russian officers that Russia was planning to “further develop its nuclear triad as a ‘guarantee of strategic deterrence’ (…),” the ISW continued.

In Hanoi, Russia’s president had threatened to lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons in the nuclear doctrine, also because a possible strategic defeat of Russia’s army in the Ukraine War would mean the end of Russian statehood.

According to ISW, Putin is “falsely” equating the defeat in the Ukraine war with an existential threat to the Russian state. In doing so, he could be trying to conjure up a delicate “‘exceptional case’ in which the existing Russian nuclear doctrine would allow the use of nuclear weapons.”

The ISW sees the speech to the Russian officers as a continuation of Putin’s information campaign, which aims to sabotage the West’s efforts to develop a common strategic goal on how to “decisively defeat” Russia in the Ukraine war.

According to the experts, the threat of nuclear escalation is “a central aspect of Russia’s ability to manipulate foreign decision-makers.” However, due to conventional and nuclear deterrence, it is “highly unlikely that an actual nuclear escalation will occur,” the ISW concluded. (rjs with dpa)