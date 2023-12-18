Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

This often backfires: Russian artillerymen fire a 152mm towed howitzer at Ukrainian forces; Often enough the grenades explode in your own position – the guns are worn out and the grenades are inferior. © RIA Novosti/IMAGO

The barrels are worn out, the ammunition is inferior: Russia's gunners are blowing their own guns. Kim Jong-un may be to blame.

Moscow – In the Ukraine war, Russia's artillerymen fear not only the impact of foreign shells, but also the firing of their own – and death from their own fire. Meanwhile, their own guns are increasingly flying in their faces. According to various media reports, artillery shells are exploding in the gun barrels with increasing frequency.

North Korea's ruler Kim Jong-un is the most diligent ally of dictator Vladimir Putin and his inexhaustible source of ammunition – but the goods delivered are said to not be worth the powder, for example DefenseExpress recently reported: Russian artillerymen, for example, complain about the “systematic spread in the range” of their grenades. This means that the bullets wander through the air, which means that more ammunition has to be used to complete a typical task. And that seems to be coming in abundance.

War in Ukraine: Russia is increasingly receiving ammunition from North Korea

The British think tank Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies (RUSI) now speaks of a rolling Orient Express: “Dozens of high-resolution satellite images from the past few months reveal that Russia has begun to transport a considerable amount of ammunition from North Korea. This means the opening of a new supply line with significant consequences for the Ukraine war and international security in East Asia.” These claims were based on satellite images published from secret service documents – American analysts claim to have identified containers with military contraband. In November, various media outlets even explicitly reported that North Korea wanted to arm Russia with a million grenades.

That seems to be the least that is needed. As a result of worthless ammunition, the higher consumption leads to faster weapon wear, which further reduces the accuracy of the bullet and increases ammunition consumption even further. A greater effort to achieve an effect also means a longer time to zero in, and remaining in the same position for a longer period exposes the artillerymen to the risk of a counterattack. To shoot more accurately, the Russians may have to move closer to their opponents, which would be a welcome invitation and could ultimately be a death sentence for the Russians. Time means living in a firing position, like Jack Watling from RUSI explained using the example of Russian artillery.

Self-inflicted losses: Russian shells fatal for own crews

According to his expertise, the Russians have now developed the ability to target Ukrainian artillery positions with return fire within just two minutes of their first shot. Previously, the Russian soldiers had needed five to 20 minutes to counterattack. Apparently this did not happen through the introduction of new systems, but was achieved solely because the Russians streamlined the process by giving the firing artillery forces direct access to the necessary target location capabilities.

Watling: “This development shows how important the mobile use (shoot & scoot) of your own fire support using artillery and mortars is so that they survive in combat. For this reason, future artillery systems must be able to further shorten the time spent in the firing position, i.e. the time between the first shot and leaving the firing position.” In short: Russian artillerymen are shortening their lives with inferior shells made from old tubes on its own.

DefenseExpress had already written about Russian gun barrels bursting in the spring of 2023, after a year of the Ukraine war, long before foreign ammunition flowed into the country and to the front. The reason was probably the high wear of the barrel. In addition, defects occur in worn barrels that cause shells to explode before they leave the gun. This is an even more expected result, writes DefenseExpressconsidering Russia pulled out dozens of old and dusty Soviet-era weapons from warehouses that were kept without roofs or care.

Renaissance of the cannon: Putin is betting on the total destruction of Ukraine

The old iron is experiencing an unexpected new lease of life in Ukraine – artillery is suddenly playing a key role again on the several hundred kilometer long sections of the front, says the The New Zurich Times: “Artillery is also the preferred weapon of the Russians for their campaign of annihilation against densely populated areas, which is particularly evident in all its horror in Mariupol. This seems to be aimed at wiping out the infrastructure necessary for the survival of the population.” Or like the German reservist magazine loyal writes: “So the artillery is back as the queen of battles. A role it held in Europe from the Napoleonic campaigns until the end of the Cold War.”

Since North Korea has been preparing for conventional war for decades, the oversupply there is hitting current Russian demand. “According to analysts, Russia is primarily interested in artillery ammunition: North Korea has 152 mm and 122 mm caliber shells that are compatible with Russian guns,” writes Frederic Spohr for the Friedrich Naumann Foundation. Kim Jong-un is obviously using his proximity to Russia and China to consolidate his position against US-backed South Korea. His current statements confirm his previous confrontational course and are another flexing of his muscles.

Mass instead of class: Kim Jong-un's grenades kill the friend rather than the enemy

It was only in July that North Korea's rulers publicly demonstrated their strength. He expects economic profit from the alliance and a dominant position in Korea. At the same time, he had also announced that he would accelerate weapons production in his military industry, like the British one Guardian reported.

Apparently, by appointing Kim as “purveyor to the court”, Vladimir Putin cast out the devil with Beelzebub, because the inferior North Korean shells have probably increased the systematic problems of Russian artillery weapons of inferior quality: the further they have to shoot, the more difficult it is for the Russians to keep up their guns, because worn barrels and low-accuracy ammunition require troops to statistically fire more shells to destroy a target; However, this will cause the barrels to become even more worn. This creates a vicious circle and a race between quantity and quality, which calls into question Russia's ability to replace old weapons with weapons from its reserves quickly enough to maintain partial control of the situation at the front.

However, wear and tear and negligence are not an exclusively Russian problem. Just like the Russian weapons, regardless of their age and condition, the Western weapons are just paper tigers with no “front-line experience”. Already in July last year, relatively shortly after the German self-propelled howitzer 2000 went into service in Ukraine, the German renowned piece began to show its first flaws, as was reported. After intensive fire, the guns are said to have displayed error messages. According to information from the Bundeswehr, the Bundeswehr went mirror believes that the problems were related to the high rate of fire with which the Ukrainian armed forces use the guns in the fight against the Russian invaders; This puts enormous strain on the howitzer's loading mechanism. For the German troops, just 100 rounds per day are considered high-intensity operations. The Ukrainians apparently fired significantly more shells.

Also the Mirror reports that the Russians are now squandering everything they still have in their inventory and the rate of failures is rising accordingly. The news magazine refers to unverifiable statements from an anonymous insider who speaks of 40-year-old ammunition on the battlefield – a high stress factor for the gun crews. “In other words, you load the ammunition, cross your fingers, and hope it can be fired or that it explodes on impact.” (Karsten Hinzmann)