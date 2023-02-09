Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Munich – The war in Ukraine is approaching its first anniversary. However, calming down is far from in sight. On the contrary: Apparently, the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are now preparing for a new offensive. Ukraine has been warning of this for months. Now it’s probably imminent.

Russia on the verge of a new offensive – “Something is cooking in the east”

An anonymous Ukrainian military official told the US newspaper foreign policy pointed out the impending danger and even set a time frame. “In the next 10 days we expect a new, huge invasion,” the official said. Yonatan Vseviow, Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also expressed concern, according to the magazine: “Something is cooking in the east.” More and more Russian soldiers are showing up on the front lines.

If analysts have their way, the offensive is already underway, the US magazine reported. Around the first anniversary, however, the Russian attacks would accelerate. This assessment more or less corresponds to the statements made by the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Resnikov at the weekend. He also stressed that the Russian offensive operations were expected to accelerate around February 24th.

Ukraine war: Putin’s troops are arming themselves and are likely to continue to mobilize quietly

According to the Ukrainian military official, the Russian military is stocking up on equipment for the upcoming attack. For example, Putin’s army has 1,800 tanks, 3,950 armored troop vehicles, 2,700 artillery systems, 400 fighter jets and 300 helicopters for the new wave of attacks.

In addition, according to European officials, the mobilization of recruits appears to have continued quietly beyond September 2022. “The mobilization was not completed,” quoted foreign policy Vseviow. It’s still ongoing. However, you do this without attracting attention. Also the Russia expert Karolina Hird from the US think tank Institute for the Study of War joins that. Russian citizens would still get mobilization papers. (bb)