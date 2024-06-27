Home page politics

Putin’s navy suffered heavy losses in the Ukraine war. Now Russia’s army is training in the Mediterranean. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Kiev/Brussels – Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, wants to bide its time until it joins the NATO with security agreements. Many already exist. Now a major new agreement is to be added: The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Brussels for political talks this Thursday (27 June).

Like several EU-Officials of the dpa said that an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the EU will also be signed.

Putin Minister complained “Russophobia” in the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Putin’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has complained about “Russophobic” attitudes, according to the news agency Reuters reported. In an interview with Izvestia He has threatened that the government in Moscow could “worsen” diplomatic relations with certain Western countries in the Ukraine war if this does not change.

Russian bombardment of Odessa (24 June): Russia is currently also reviewing its nuclear doctrine. © Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/Imago

Ryabkov also underlined Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s announcement that his country is currently reassessing the Russian nuclear doctrine. Putin often refers to the Russian nuclear doctrine, which calls for a “strictly defensive” use of nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on Russia with weapons of mass destruction or in the event of aggression with conventional weapons that “threatens the existence of the state.” In February, Putin said the danger of nuclear war was “real.”

Exercise for Ukraine war: Putin tests Guided missile cruiser

How Reuters The Russian state news agency reported that the Cup Meanwhile, a training exercise by the Russian marine: The guided missile cruiser “Varyag” is said to be carrying out simulated battles with massive drone attacks and submarines in the Mediterranean in the middle of the Ukraine war. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The front line shows in which areas Russian troops were able to advance in the Ukraine war and where Ukraine was able to push back Russia’s attacks. Our current maps of the front line in the Ukraine war provide an insight into the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine. (Editorial with agencies)