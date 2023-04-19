Home page politics

From: Florian Nauman

A “ghost ship” – with masked people on board: Scandinavian media make disturbing discoveries in the Baltic Sea. Secret services are also alarmed.

Stockholm/Copenhagen – Russia is apparently trying to map critical infrastructure and military exercise areas in the Baltic Sea: This is indicated by data analyses, intercepted radio messages and other sources, the Scandinavian radio stations report SVT, NRK, DR and yle currently in their joint TV documentary series “Schattenkrieg”.

According to their own statements, they were able to identify a total of 50 Russian “spy vehicles” in “Northern waters”. The broadcasters from Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland also describe an encounter of a disturbing kind: When a Danish TV team approached at sea in the Kattegatt, several masked men appeared on the deck of a Russian ship – including a man in uniform with a Russian-style automatic weapon. Videos show the incident. The potential implications of the discoveries in Ukraine war however, is larger.

Putin’s fleet in the Baltic Sea: as a “ghost ship” on a reconnaissance tour – “serious threat”

“Of course, this is a serious threat, which means that there is a will to prepare for something,” said Björn Palmertz from the Center for Cyber ​​Security. The Swedish secret service Säpo and military intelligence have been pointing out “aggressive behavior” by Russia in the Baltic Sea for several years, he emphasized: “You have to take that very seriously.”

Specifically, the TV journalists now had the “Admiral Wladimirski” in mind, among other things. The ship is officially used for research expeditions, but according to informants it is used to spy on underwater infrastructure. According to intercepted radio messages, the “Admiral Wladimirski” was on an unusual route between the Swedish islands of Gotland and Öland around November 2022 – through at least two exercise areas of the Swedish Navy.

The “Admiral Wladimirski” 2014 in Kronshtadt – the ship was apparently on a spy mission in the Baltic Sea. © imago stock&people/Itar-Tass

The ship sailed through Scandinavian waters for a total of one month – with the location transmitters turned off. Among other things, wind farms would have been located along the way. Apparently it was also one of Belgium tracked Russian ship around the “Vladimirsky”. In this context, the media spoke of a “ghost ship”.

Russia on Baltic Sea mission: secret service sees preparations for “major conflict” – control with Putin?

The wind power infrastructure is important for the region’s power supply. According to the Danish channel DR, the Russian ships probably also have gas lines, power and internet cables. The aim is probably “to plan sabotage against the Nordic countries”, possibly also against transatlantic cables. Gotland in particular is also affected by Swedish concerns about Russian attacks, especially in view of the fact that NATO has not yet joined.

The preparations are “central” to Russian preparations for a major conflict with the West, DR quoted its sources as saying. “This is a strategic capability for Russia that is considered very important and is controlled directly from Moscow,” Norwegian intelligence chief Nils Andreas Stensønes told the broadcaster.

Wladimir Putin should be informed accordingly about the missions. Most recently, the head of the Kremlin commented on a maneuver by the Russian fleet in the Pacific – and made it clear that the units could be used “in all directions”. (fn)