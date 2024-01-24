Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

Small drone, big impact: A video shows Ukrainian forces destroying a Russian T-90M tank with a drone.

Kherson – The situation on the front lines in the Ukraine war remains tense. Both sides alternate with partial successes. Now Ukrainian forces have used a tiny drone to destroy a modern Russian T-90M tank. A video shows the impact.

T-90M tank: Video shows drone hitting Russian tank

The tank was already inoperable before it burst into flames due to the drone. The T-90M engine burned out. The Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region decided to still take out the Russian tank with a drone. Forces from the 124th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade said, according to Militarnyi the operation was carried out. The NGO shared a video from the reconnaissance drone that monitored the event.

The “First Person View” drone was therefore equipped with explosives. The video shows that it hits the side of the T-90M, nicknamed “Proryv” (“Breakthrough”), and explodes in a fireball. Although the drone looks small compared to the tank, its size is large.

The explosion allows Ukrainian forces to eliminate any possibility of recovery or repair by the Russian military.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

“Best tank in the world”: Russia boosts production of T-90M

The T-90M is one of the most modern Russian tanks and only entered service in 2020. Loud Militarnyi The tanks received a fundamentally new turret and a more powerful engine. A new multi-channel sight should ensure the use of weapons at any time of the day or night. It is praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the “best tank in the world” and makes up the majority of the Russian tank fleet.

Putin calls the Russian T-90M the “best tank in the world.” (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry/ Tass

Russia suffered heavy losses in the war, even if the Kremlin does not admit it publicly. In the summer of 2023, the production of battle tanks was massively ramped up. Military Watch Magazine reported, that hundreds T-90M tanks were delivered to the Russian military. (hk)