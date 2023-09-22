Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

A Russian T-14 tank at the international military forum in Moscow in August 2023. © Alexander Nemenov / AFP

For a long time, Russia showed off its own, supposedly superior T-14 tank. But Ukraine has yet to see him on the battlefield.

Moscow/Kiev – Military experts have long feared that the Russian T-14 Armata tank is vastly superior to Western tanks on the battlefield. But the T-14 has so far had little influence on the Ukraine war. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the armed forces have not yet seen the Armata tank in action. This is reported by the US news site Business Insider.

At a press conference in Kiev, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said in response to a question about the T-14: “We have not seen this machine used once.” He added: “To this day we have it never seen.”

Russian T-14 not used in the Ukraine war? Lieutenant General claims to have “never seen him before”.

Bodanov’s statements contradict those of Russian state media. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti stated in April that Armatas had been used to fire on Ukrainian forces, but had not been involved in direct confrontations and offensive operations. And in July the Russian news agency quoted Tass a source from the defense industry, according to which “Armata was actively used in combat” in the Southern Military District.

The source led opposite Tass from: “Several vehicles took part in battles to see how the tank performed. After that, they were withdrawn from the front line.” Military experts see the possibility that the T-14 was used in combat on a very limited basis without being noticed by the Ukrainians.

But they point out that for a weapon that Russia has touted as a next-generation tank that is more advanced than Western models, the current scenario suggests there are either design or manufacturing problems. Otherwise the Russians would use the supposedly superior tank more often.

“Miracle tank” T-14 Armata: Reports of manufacturing problems in Russia

In January this year, the British Ministry of Defense indicated that “any use of the T-14 for Russia is likely to be a high-risk decision.” “After eleven years of development, the program has been hampered by delays, reductions in the planned fleet size and reports of manufacturing problems.” There were also problems with logistics, the ministry said

Budanov noted at the press conference that Russia was also hesitant to use the T-14 because of fears in Moscow that it could be destroyed or captured. This fate would have already befallen 2,300 other Russian tanks. In addition, a destroyed Armata would affect the tank’s “export attractiveness,” said Budanov.

Putin’s T-14 Armata: Hardly any international buyers for Russian tanks

Russia had demonstrated the T-14 at several international arms shows in the past, hoping to sell the tanks to countries such as India to cover the costs of developing the expensive vehicle. Estimates place the cost of a T-14 between $5 million and $9 million.

It is unclear whether the Armata will still play an important role in the war in Ukraine. Russia agrees with the report Business Insider according to the plan to buy 2,300 T-14s by 2025. According to the British Ministry of Defense, only “a few dozen” have been produced so far.

However, observers warn against underestimating the danger that the T-14 poses to Ukraine. Militarily it is progressive, for example the Armata no longer has a gunner in a turret; the tank has a 125mm cannon, which is controlled by the three-man crew from the safety of the well-armored hull. The T-14 also has on-board reconnaissance drones.

However, the British Ministry of Defense is certain that the Russian dream of a fleet of Armatas will not come to fruition. “If Russia uses the T-14, it will only be for propaganda purposes,” the ministry said. It remains unlikely “that commanders will trust the vehicle in combat.” (fmü)