The Azovstal resistancethe steel mill in the city of Mariupol, surrenders after running out of ammo. Putin considers it a military victory. The resistance after weeks of fighting is over. And it is that the Russian troops have agreed to evacuate the most seriously wounded to the area occupied by Moscow, while the rest of the garrison has surrendered.

Nearly 1,000 soldiers had gone days without eating and sleeping, drinking water from the blast furnaces and reusing the bandages of the dead on the body of the living, in addition to being sick with fatigue and with a multitude of kilos less.

The last defenders, who had said goodbye to their relatives, they left the plant without putting up any resistance, unarmed and lined up one by one, to be frisked afterwards by a Russian military contral. Before the cameras, there was no kind of mistreatment or harassment. In fact, several Russian doctors gave them first aid in this very place.

Agreement with Ukraine

The Russian Army reported yesterday that a agreement with Ukraine on the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal. Today, 265 Ukrainian military defenders of the Azovstal steelworks were evacuated to the town of Olenevka, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. Among them, there were 51 people with serious injuries, who were sent to a hospital in the town of Novoazovsk, under the control of pro-Russian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry assures that the Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated after “lay down arms and surrender” and are now “prisoners of war”. In turn, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, highlights the “heroism of the defenders of Mariupol”which caused the retreat of the Russian troops in their attempts to take kyiv and stop the offensive in the Zaporizhia and Donets regions.

According to Reznikov, the main goal has been to save the life of the garrison of the defenders of Mariupolwhich was made up of marines, members of the Territorial Defense Forces, policemen, border guards, members of the National Guard and Azov Regiment fighters, among others.

Putin needed a victory

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinwas in need of some triumph to present to Russia, despite the fact that this victory had cost thousands of soldiers, hundreds of armored vehicles and tens of thousands of civilians.

Moscow will now rule over the ruin it has helped to create, managing to seize Ukraine’s access to the Sea of ​​Azov and seize Crimea’s link with Donbasknown by the Kremlin as “the province of New Russia”.

Russia will now be able to send troops left over from the capture of Mariupol to areas where its offensives are less developed. Putin has indicated that, today, one of his goals is “Denazify” and “punish” Ukrainian neo-Nazi extremists.

Azovstal was the only Ukrainian-controlled enclave of Mariupol.

Mariúpol began to be attacked on February 24, being besieged for almost two months. The city fell last April 21, but not so Azovstal, against which the Russian troops have been thoroughly used with artillery, missiles and aviation.

The metallurgical complex was the only enclave of the strategic port city of Mariupol still controlled by the Ukrainian army. Located in an industrial area on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, its extensive network of bunkers and tunnels have been shelters for hundreds of civilians and soldiers for weeks. It first came into operation in 1933 and for decades was key to the Soviet Union’s railway and naval system.