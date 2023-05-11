FromMichelle Brey close

Putin’s war against Ukraine continues relentlessly. In addition to new weapons that can reach Crimea, a map of the peninsula is also causing a stir.

Crimea/Munich – The Crimea peninsula is one of many pivotal points in the Ukraine conflict. As the protracted fighting over Bakhmut continues, Britain has been supplying Ukraine with new missiles.

The missiles of the “Storm Shadow” type could also reach targets in the Crimea annexed by Russia, according to a report by the US broadcaster CNN on Thursday (May 11). A map of the peninsula could also be an advantage for Ukraine around President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. It shows Russia’s locations in the Ukraine war – from military bases to airfields to ammunition depots.

The Crimean Peninsula In spring 2014, Russia took control of the Crimean Peninsula, which belongs to Ukraine. The first armed clashes between supporters of the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian demonstrators on February 26, 2014 finally led to military intervention by Russia. In March of that year, a controlled referendum on incorporation into the Russian Federation led to the annexation of Crimea by Moscow around Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. Since the Russian war of aggression, President Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasized that Ukraine also wants to recapture Crimea. The peninsula is always in focus. In October, an explosion and fire occurred on the Crimean bridge. Explosions also occur on the island itself.

Ukraine war: Crimea map exposes Putin’s military bases – This can be seen in detail

It remains to be seen whether Ukraine already has such a detailed map. It was created by journalists from Krym.realii, a project of the Ukrainian service Radio Free Europa/Radio Liberty. A total of 223 locations of military facilities can be seen on it.

On the interactive Crimea map users can display the following on the Internet:

practice area

gas stations

Headquarters locations

ammunition depots

Locations of radar and air defense systems

Airfield locations

Units of different military branches

Bases of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

A map of Crimea shows Russian military positions in detail. © Screenshot radiosvoboda

Whether a battle for Crimea is imminent remains to be seen. However, the incidents on the peninsula became more frequent. For example, a fuel depot caught fire. Kiev did not take responsibility in any of the cases, but explained that the destruction of infrastructure was in preparation for the much-heralded counter-offensive. (mbr/dpa)

