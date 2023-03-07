Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

A police van drives on an expressway while civilians are evacuated from Bakhmut. © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

The battle for the Bachmut is getting bloodier. Apparently, Russia is using a tactic used by Caesar and Napoleon.

Munich – The troops of Russian President Vladimir Putin are doing everything they can to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast during the Ukraine war. The pressure on the Ukrainian defenders is increasing every day. The Russian military is apparently resorting to a new tactic that had already been used by historical emperors such as Rome’s Caesar and France’s Napoleon Bonaparte.

Ukraine war: Putin’s troops hope for success in Bakhmut with “turning movement”

According to the experts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), this is about the so-called “turning point movement”. Russian troops have now gained a positional advantage and could use the tactic against certain areas in Bakhmut, according to the ISW in a report last Saturday (March 4). However, they have not yet managed to force the Ukrainian troops to retreat. It is also unlikely that they will soon completely surround the city.

Citing Russian sources, the ISW report stressed that Putin’s troops had been making advances in the north-east and east of the city in recent days. However, the Russian advance is “slow and gradual”. A capture of the city with frontal attacks does not seem to be possible. Rather, Russian units have advanced to critical communication routes and threatened a Ukrainian retreat with a “classic turning movement,” warns the ISW.

Julius Caesar reversed the tactic as early as 52 BC. at the siege of Alesia, in which an army led by the Gallic chief Vercingetorix had holed up. France’s Emperor Napoleon also used the turning movement against the Austro-Russian coalition army in 1805.

Ukraine War: “Turning Movement” battle in eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut

The US think tank explains the goal of the military tactics: “To force the enemy to abandon prepared defensive positions.” Thus, the Russians may want to get behind the strong defenses of the Ukrainian military and force them to abandon their current positions in the city. This is in contrast to the goal of encirclement, where you ultimately want to contain and annihilate the enemy altogether.

For several days, Ukraine’s military leadership has been considering a withdrawal. According to the ISW, this is actually the more likely outcome. However, the think tank warned that Ukrainian troops might be able to hold their positions in the city if they tried. After all, the Russian military suffered heavy losses in this battle.

Still, Putin’s soldiers are making progress, albeit laboriously. According to ISW experts, the Ukrainian commanders now find themselves in a kind of dilemma: while they might manage to put an end to Russian attacks, they could also lose access to important retreat routes if they wait longer. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, meanwhile, commented on the current situation in the war. (bb)