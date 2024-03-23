Russian President Putin: Ukraine was preparing a window for Crocus terrorists

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed citizens in connection with the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk.

The head of state called the incident a bloody and barbaric event, the victims of which were dozens of peaceful, innocent people. He promised that all those involved in the terrorist attack would receive fair punishment.

“All perpetrators, organizers and customers of this crime will suffer fair and inevitable punishment. Whoever they are, whoever guides them. I repeat, we will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists, who prepared this atrocity. This is a blow to Russia, to our people,” the president said.

Putin compared the Crocus terrorists to the Nazis

The Russian leader said that all four direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall had been found and detained.

According to him, the criminals who committed the terrorist attack coldly and purposefully set out to kill, shoot people at point-blank range. The head of state noted that this is exactly how the Nazis once acted, “carrying out massacres in the occupied territories.”

See also Ayuso signs and dismisses on the same day a retired general of the Civil Guard affected by the 'Zabalza case' They planned to stage a show execution, a bloody act of intimidation Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The president emphasized that only retribution and oblivion await terrorists; “they have no future.”

The Russian leader announced the preparation in Ukraine of a “window” for the escape of terrorists

The terrorists who fired at the Crocus City Hall concert hall moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a “window” had been prepared for them to cross the state border, Putin said.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

According to the FSB Public Relations Center, terrorists carefully planned the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. They placed weapons in the cache in advance. After the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the border between Russia and Ukraine and had contacts on the Ukrainian side.

According to the Telegram channel Shot, the alleged terrorists had an approximate “square” designated where they could hide from the security forces and meet with their accomplices. However, they were unable to reach the border with Ukraine, as they were stopped by officers of the Border Service of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Bryansk region.

See also Germans brave the cold to protest the far right Related materials:

According to information from Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT television channel, the terrorists did not reach 100 kilometers to the Ukrainian border.

In Russia, March 24 was declared a day of national mourning

Putin declared Sunday, March 24, a day of national mourning and expressed deep condolences to the relatives of those who were victims of the terrorist attack.

“Together with those who lost their relatives and friends, the whole country, our entire people, mourns,” the president said.

Photo: Alexey Smagin / Kommersant

The President clarified that additional anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage measures were introduced in all regions of the country.

“The main thing now is to prevent those who are behind this bloody massacre from committing a new crime,” the head of state emphasized.