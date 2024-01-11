Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with entrepreneurs in Khabarovsk. The discussion took place as part of the head of state’s working trip to the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD). Izvestia collected the main theses and orders of the Russian leader in its material.

Putin on the state of the Russian economy

As the President indicated. even under sanctions, the country manages to achieve high economic indicators. Thus, Russia became the first economy in Europe and the fifth in the world in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), despite the fact that it is “strangled and pressed from all sides.”

Putin also admitted that the country's GDP growth in 2023 could exceed 4% instead of the expected 3.5%. The drop in the indicator for 2022 has already turned out to be less than predicted – only 1.2%.

Putin on rising food prices

The head of state also commented on the sharp rise in prices for chicken eggs. According to Putin, this trend is due to increased demand for this product. The incomes of Russians increased slightly and they began to go to stores more often for eggs and chicken, but the authorities did not respond to this request in a timely manner and did not open imports. The volume of egg production within the country did not increase.

In addition, the Russian leader spoke out against a sharp increase in import duties on fish, fearing a repeat of the situation with rising prices. Putin explained that the current import duty on imported products makes it possible to reduce costs for subsidizing transportation and provide fish counters. However, the president recognized the importance of presenting domestic fish products on shelves and promised to instruct the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Economy to assess the possibility of implementing the proposed solution.

Putin on the Central Bank key rate

The President indicated that the Central Bank's key rate of 16% is a temporary solution. Putin suggested that the figure would decline as inflation was suppressed.

Putin about catering facilities

One of the orders of the head of state concerned catering facilities. The Russian leader pointed out the need to include such establishments in the domestic tourism development program in order to receive benefits. Now it includes hotels and mountain tourism clusters and resorts. Putin instructed to study the issue of including catering facilities in the program, especially in the Far East.

Putin on the export of building materials

As part of the trip, the president is also scheduled to meet with the Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Mikhail Degtyarev. In response to a question from one of the businessmen, Putin promised to discuss with the head of the region the issue of improving the logistics of exporting construction materials from the Russian Federation to China. The transportation chain will be restructured towards simplification in order to avoid mark-ups on Russian building materials.

Putin on the development of railways

The President emphasized that the main task of Russian Railways (RZD) is to increase the speed of travel. In particular, accelerated passenger and freight trains are placed on the rails. As the president clarified, initially this task will be solved in the European part of Russia, and then plans will be implemented in the direction of the Urals and beyond.