From: Bettina Menzel

The letter Z on a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer of the Russian army © IMAGO/Dmitry Makeev/ SNA

Russian President Vladimir Putin also has to put up with criticism from within his own ranks in the Ukraine war. Now a Kremlin friend is criticizing the “Z” symbol.

Moscow – The “Z” symbol is emblazoned on Russian tanks and uniforms and has stood for the Russian offensive, which violates international law, since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Alexander Dugin, the Russian presidential mastermind, shared on Sunday (October 1). Telegram against the Z symbol, and received encouragement from other propagandists. The war supporter had already openly criticized the Kremlin chief last year.

Propaganda in the Ukraine War: According to war supporter Alexander Dugin, Z is a “bad symbol”

The Z is a bad symbol, wrote the right-wing extremist Russian philosopher and political scientist on Telegram. “It means nothing. This is a PR fake,” said Dugin. Russia fights under the banner of the savior Vladlen Tatarsky. The ideologue was alluding to the Russian blogger and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed in a bomb attack. These people would not die for the Z symbol, the war supporter continued.

“They die for Russia, for Christ, for our people. This is what we need to tell everyone. It is time to shed the shell of the ‘Russia corporation’. “Holy Russia, the great Empire, returns to history,” Dugin wrote. The ultranationalist ideologue advocates, among other things, the idea of ​​a “Eurasian Union,” a union of several countries “from Dublin to Vladivostok” under the leadership of Moscow.

Propagandist: Inadequate symbols suggest “inadequate decisions.”

Another Russian propagandist, political scientist Sergei Markov, agreed with Alexander Dugin in his criticism of the Z symbol. “A symbol should reflect goals and warm the soul,” Markow wrote in one on Tuesday Guest article in the Russian medium Publico. Therefore, it is necessary to choose symbols “that better correspond to the Russian soul and clearly emphasize its goals,” says the propagandist.

Such “inadequate symbols” could also raise the question of whether “inadequate decisions are also being made on other issues,” said Markow. “Replacing the symbols with more appropriate ones will deal a serious blow to our opponents,” believes the propagandist.

Z symbol “foreign, incomprehensible and no relation to Russian culture”

Sergei Kirienko, the deputy head of the presidential administration, may have come up with the Z symbol, speculates Kamil Galeev from the US think tank Woodrow Wilson Center on the X platform (formerly Twitter). Last year, Galeev summarized the problem of the Z symbol in three points. It is foreign – there is no Z in the Russian alphabet – it is incomprehensible and it has “no reference to Russian culture and tradition.”

Symbols “Z” and “V” stand for Russian invasion – and are the initials of the Ukrainian president

Since the beginning of the war, Russian propaganda has used not only the letter “Z” but also “V,” which, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, stands for the phrase “The power lies in the truth.” However, the letters VZ are also the initials of the Ukrainian president in English Notation: Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Markow, this is of course just a coincidence. Nevertheless, “such coincidences” should have been gotten rid of long ago, writes the propagandist on Telegram Bavarian Radio quoted, adding: “Stop promoting Zelensky.”

A man wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Z symbol stands in front of the Wagner Group headquarters in St. Petersburg. People laid flowers there in memory of the late Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. © IMAGO/Alexander Galperin/SNA

Dissenting views on Dugin and Markov: symbols too important to “play with”

But not everyone seems to be in favor of abolishing the Z symbol. The Z stands for special operation, wrote the pro-Russian Ukrainian Politician Oleh Zarjow on Telegram – and is too important to “play with”. Removing the symbols now carries “the risk of alienating people. Those who fight under these symbols. “Friends and relatives of those who have already died,” said Zarev.

It is still unclear whether the criticism of the Z symbol, which was initiated by Alexander Dugin, reveals deeper rifts with the elite in the Kremlin. When the Kremlin philosopher last spoke out with public criticism, The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) sees this as a possible start an ideological break between the war supporters in Russia and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.