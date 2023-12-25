The leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, reappeared in a prison near the Ural mountain range, in the Arctic Circle, after two weeks in an unknown whereabouts, his team of collaborators on the social network X (formerly -Twitter).

“We found Alexei Navalny! He is in the IK-3 penitentiary in the town of Jarp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. The lawyer saw him today. Alexei is fine,” wrote Kira Yarmish, the opposition leader's spokeswoman.

Navalny's lawyers said on December 11 that they could not contact him, which alerted his supporters and Western foreign ministries.

The city of Jarp, which has a population of around 6 thousand inhabitants, is almost 2 thousand kilometers from Moscow. According to one of his collaborators in exile, Ivan Zhdanov, the prison was named “Polar Wolf” and is considered one of the furthest from civilization in all of Russia.

This Monday marks the twentieth day since Navalny's supporters warned about the lack of knowledge of the whereabouts of the opposition leader, who is serving a sentence of almost 30 years in prison.

Ten days ago, the Russian prison services (FSIN) admitted that Navalny had been transferred from the prison where he was held, in the Vladimir region, but did not reveal his new destination. The FSIN explained that the opposition leader left prison “by virtue of the decision made by the Moscow City Court on August 4”, which included a new 19-year sentence for extremism.

It is not yet known whether Yamalo-Nenets will be the final destination of Navalny, who was transferred after announcing a campaign against the re-election of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power since 2000.

The West was worried about Navalny's disappearance

The transfer process to another prison, known as “etapirovanie”, can take weeks, during which time the prisoner is often held incommunicado.

The United States, the European Union (EU) and Amnesty International (AI) expressed concern about Navalny's fate.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday (23) that he was “deeply” concerned about the lack of clarity over Navalny's whereabouts and demanded “once again” his “immediate release” and that the Kremlin stop “suppressing independent voices in Russia”.

On December 7, Navalny called from prison for a vote against Putin in the March 17, 2024 elections. He also announced the launch of a website (neputin.org) asking Russians to support any presidential candidate except Putin. The day after launch, the site was blocked.