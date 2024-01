Protest by Russian citizens residing in Catalonia to demand the release of Russian opposition political prisoner Alexei Navalny | Photo: EFE/Alejandro García

Alexei Navalny, the main opponent of Vladimir Putin's government, was taken to a solitary cell for the 25th time for “incorrectly presenting himself” to a guard at the Polar Wolf penal colony, located near the Arctic Circle, his spokeswoman Kira said. Yarmysh, this Monday (22).

The political activist will be held in solitary confinement in the prison, considered one of the harshest in Russia, for 10 days. “Alexei Navalny is back in the punishment cell for 10 days for 'misrepresenting himself'. Total – 25th punishment cell (and already the second since his transfer to a new colony), 283 days in total,” Yarmysh wrote in X.

The Polar Wolf colony is located almost 2 thousand kilometers from Moscow and is considered one of the strictest in the entire country. In December, Navalny was missing for two weeks, without his supporters and lawyers having contact with him. About 20 days later, the leader of Putin's opposition reappeared in the penal colony near the Ural mountain range in the Arctic Circle.

The activist is serving almost 30 years in prison for several crimes that he denies having committed against Putin's government, including “creating an extremist group and financing extremist activities.” This is because Navalny disclosed an alleged corruption network involving the Kremlin in his organization, the Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK), created in 2011 and banned from operating two years ago.

The FBK was criticized and opposed by the Kremlin because it denounced the illicit enrichment of high-ranking officials, including the Russian president, whom it accused in 2021 of having a sumptuous palace on the shores of the Black Sea.

He was serving nine years in prison when Russian courts imposed a new sentence, increasing the sentence to almost 30 years. The activist accuses the Russian government of censorship and forging evidence to incriminate him.