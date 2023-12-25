Alexei Navalny's lawyers had lost contact with the activist on December 11; he has been in prison since 2021

Alexei Navalny, main opponent of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, was located by his lawyers this Monday (Dec 25, 2023). The defense had been out of contact with him since December 5th.

“We found Alexei. He is now at IK-3 in Kharp settlement in the Yamalia-Nenetsia Autonomous District [na Sibéria]. Your lawyer visited you today [25.dez]. Alexei is fine”said Kira Yarmysh, the activist's spokesperson, in a post on her profile on X (formerly Twitter).

The settlement where Navalny was found is about 3,600 km from Moscow. Initially, his lawyers tried to locate him in two penal colonies near the Russian capital, where he was being held. The situation worsened when he missed a hearing at the Vladimir Court, east of Moscow, on December 18.

Navalny's disappearance was recorded amid the start of electoral campaigns for presidential elections in Russia. The election is scheduled for March 17, 2024. Vladimir Putin confirmed that he will run for a 5th term.

The activist's team announced on December 7 a campaign against the current Russian leader, urging voters to vote for anyone but Putin. The initiative states that the election results “will be counterfeit” and that Putin will consider the election as a “approval referendum” of its actions, which include the war in Ukraine.

