Alexei Navalny's lawyers had lost contact with the activist on December 11; he has been in prison since 2021
Alexei Navalny, main opponent of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, was located by his lawyers this Monday (Dec 25, 2023). The defense had been out of contact with him since December 5th.
“We found Alexei. He is now at IK-3 in Kharp settlement in the Yamalia-Nenetsia Autonomous District [na Sibéria]. Your lawyer visited you today [25.dez]. Alexei is fine”said Kira Yarmysh, the activist's spokesperson, in a post on her profile on X (formerly Twitter).
The settlement where Navalny was found is about 3,600 km from Moscow. Initially, his lawyers tried to locate him in two penal colonies near the Russian capital, where he was being held. The situation worsened when he missed a hearing at the Vladimir Court, east of Moscow, on December 18.
Navalny's disappearance was recorded amid the start of electoral campaigns for presidential elections in Russia. The election is scheduled for March 17, 2024. Vladimir Putin confirmed that he will run for a 5th term.
The activist's team announced on December 7 a campaign against the current Russian leader, urging voters to vote for anyone but Putin. The initiative states that the election results “will be counterfeit” and that Putin will consider the election as a “approval referendum” of its actions, which include the war in Ukraine.
Understand
Navalny has been in prison since 2021. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison on August 4 for “extremist acts”which include creating a group, calling events, financing activities, involving minors and “rehabilitation of Nazi ideology”.
The charges are related to the activities of Anti-Corruption Foundationcreated by Navalny in 2011. The organization was classified as “extremist” and banned by Russia in 2021. It operates today as an international initiative. The decision was made by the Moscow Court in a closed trial.
Before the August decision, he was already serving a sentence of more than 11 years on other charges. In 2014, he was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for allegedly stealing $500,000 from two Russian companies, but was able to serve his sentence on parole.
In January 2022, he was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for probation violations. The verdict was given after Navalny returned from Germany, where he was recovering from an attempted murder by poisoning, allegedly committed by the FSB (Russian secret service). Two months later, he received a 9-year prison sentence for fraud and contempt.
