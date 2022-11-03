Home page politics

Lucas Maier

Putin seems to be having an increasingly difficult time in the Kremlin. The Moscow ruler is having more and more problems controlling the internal power struggles.

Moscow – Wladimir Putin likes to portray himself and his power as untouchable. However, details of an expert see the power figure in the Kremlin in a much more difficult position than it often appears, like the US news magazine Newsweek reported. It is therefore becoming increasingly difficult for him to mediate between his own military and his allies.

The head of a mercenary group and the dictator of Chechnya are increasingly putting the ex-KGB man under pressure. Again and again they criticize the actions of Russia in the Ukraine war open and direct. Hardly anyone else in Russia dares to do that.

Russia: Putin’s power structures are coming under increasing pressure

The conflict between the representatives of the Russian military and Vladimir Putin’s allies seems to be growing, the US broadcaster also reports CNBC. “The fact that Russia could quickly become a failed state” is shown by the increasing level of criticism that the Chechen leader and the head of the Wagner Group are currently leveling at the Russian Defense Ministry, explained Vlad Mykhnenko, the aforementioned expert Newsweek.

Vladimir Putin: Alone in the rain? © Sergei Bobylyov / AFP

At Oxford University, Mykhnenko is an expert on post-communist transformations in Eastern Europe and the ex-Soviet states. The main point of criticism from Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, and Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechens, is the military strategy in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine war: More and more criticism of Russia’s military action

Most recently, Kadyrov called for the use of nuclear weapons to give Russian troops a military advantage. The fact that Prigozhin and Kadyrov are currently standing side by side in their anti-Putin criticism could indicate that the winds of power are shifting in the Kremlin, according to expert Mykhnenko, reported Newsweek.

Putin (left) and Kadyrov (right) in the Kremlin. © Alexei Druzhinin/dpa

What influence the two men in Moscow after their criticism of General Alexander Lapin, the former head of the “central” Russian armed forces in the Ukraine. Kadyrov supported Prigozhin’s criticism by calling for “tactical and personnel changes” on Telegram last Wednesday (October 26).

Mercenary boss and dictator hand in hand: your actions are having an effect

background for the criticism of the commander was the defeat of Lyman, for which the two military men made Lapin responsible. According to information from Newsweek, already reported on Saturday (October 29th), only three days after the public criticism, about Lapin’s dismissal. Later this was also by the state media agency Ria Novosti approved.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US think tank, noted that Prigozhin would step up efforts to establish a foothold in Russia as a political force. “The Kremlin and its ruler are allowing individual warlords to stand above the formalities of Russian law after losing the legitimate state monopoly over the means of violence,” said the expert Mykhnenko, contrasting the developments in the Kremlin Newsweek a. (lm)