Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, attends the Christmas service in the Annunciation Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin. © Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Orthodox Christmas service alone in the Kremlin. With that, he changed his ways.

Moscow – The first Orthodox Christmas since the start of the Ukraine war was much lonelier for Russian President Vladimir Putin than it had been in previous years. The Kremlin Lord celebrated Christmas Mass only in the presence of sacristans in the Cathedral of the Annunciation on the Kremlin grounds. Russian state media broadcast photos and videos of the ceremony on Saturday.

The fact that Putin attended the Christmas service in the Kremlin and then also alone is quite unusual. In recent years he had attended Orthodox Christmas services in Russian provinces or on the outskirts of Moscow.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin, who ordered the war of aggression against the neighboring country more than ten months ago, said: “This bright, beloved holiday inspires people to good deeds and endeavors and serves to promote spiritual values ​​and moral guidelines that are imperishable in society as affirming mercy, compassion, goodness and justice.”

Putin and the Patriarch: An (un)holy alliance

The Kremlin chief also thanked the Russian Orthodox Church for its role in society. Its influential leader, Patriarch Kirill, is considered an ardent supporter of the war against Ukraine, in which thousands of civilians have been killed and many more injured. However, there are now reports that the patriarch is also asking the Kremlin for a salty return. Since the fall, the Russian army has also been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which is why many people are temporarily or permanently without heating, electricity and water supplies during the cold season.

Against this background, many observers see a unilateral Christmas ceasefire ordered by Putin as a cynical propaganda gesture. Officially, the Russian cease-fire was supposed to last until 10:00 p.m. CET on Saturday evening, but continued hostilities were reported. (dpa/rjs)