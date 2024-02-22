The upgraded Tu-160М strategic missile bomber – NATO code name Blackjack – may enter service with the Russian Armed Forces. President Vladimir Putin himself said this at the end of his test flight aboard the plane, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads. “I will reiterate what I have already said to the commander of the plane and to the leaders of the Ministry of Defense: it can certainly enter service in the Armed Forces,” Putin said, quoted by Tass, describing the plane as reliable.

The official Russian news agency Ria Novosti wrote that the Ilya Muromets bomber landed on the runway of an aeronautical plant in Kazan about 30 minutes after takeoff. The Kremlin spokesman called the route “a military secret” and said that the Russian president's preparation for the flight would last about 45 minutes. The flight was announced by Moscow less than a month before the Russian presidential elections and two days before February 24, which this year will mark two years since the start of the military aggression against Ukraine which further deteriorated already tense relations between Russia and the West.

The new black swan

The Tu-160M ​​is the largest supersonic aircraft in the history of military aviation and the heaviest in the world capable of carrying nuclear-tipped cruise missiles. It is Russia's answer to the US-developed Rockwell B-1 Lancer bomber. In Soviet times, the Tu-160 was nicknamed the “white swan” by Russian pilots; in April 2015, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu decided that that type of aircraft needed to be updated to the contemporary era. Thus began the studies and work that have led to the testing of this new generation bomber today.

The electoral parade

State television broadcast the images of the take-off from the runway of the Kazan aviation plant, with the comment of the envoy Pavel Zarubin enthusiastic about the President's new mission which a few hours earlier he had decorated, at the Chkalovskiy air base, units of the aerospace forces involved in the operation in Ukraine and last week, the day before the death in prison of Aleksei Navalny for which many invoke his responsibility, he visited the Uralvagonzavod plant, a company that produces tanks and other tanks in the Urals heavy vehicles and which was the first to introduce double shifts, day and night, on the assembly line, to keep up with the requests from the Ukrainian front and the Kremlin's propaganda.

Presidential candidate Putin's election campaign is a military parade, in a country that has now modeled its economy on war, with 7.5 percent of GDP, in 2024, invested in defense, more than in Soviet times. The flight lasted 30 minutes, Interfax announced without specifying the route followed by the missile bomber. “We are receiving extraordinary new technologies, truly new generation,” said the president at the end of the flight, citing the high reliability, the armaments with which he can be equipped, the control system and the greater comfort for the crew. The plane will enter service soon, he added.