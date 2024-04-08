In the world of Russian mercenaries – and in particular in the chats of Wagnerian fighters – an incredible passage is causing enormous discussion: at the end of last week, on the evening of April 5, on Ramzan Kadyrov's telegram channel, the Chechen dictator , a video message from the commander of the 2nd corps of the Russian Armed Forces, Apta Alaudinov, commander of the Chechen Akhmat battalion, together with the former commander of the 1st assault detachment of the Wagner Group, Alexander Kuznetsov, code name Ratibor, was published.

Kadyrov's Telegram channel claims that the Wagnerian Ratibor, after being wounded during the bombings and having been treated, decided to return to the front, however joining the Chechen unit “Akhmat”, together with three thousand mercenaries of the former Pmc Wagner. Let's gloss over the number: three thousand Wagnerians appears totally uncredible, in the Wagnerian chats, and also in the various Russian ultranationalist blogs and telegram channels, they explain that no more than 300 militants from Wagner will go to Akhmat. But this is surprising and controversial. Especially the historical Wagnerians. Evgheny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, Wagner's two historic leaders most likely murdered by the Russian regime in a plane “crash” two months after Prigozhin's attempted coup/mutiny, had ended their lives mocking Kadyrov's Chechens as fake fighters. Utkin called them “Tik Tok guerrillas,” a bloody insult. Now, however, one of the two most esteemed field commanders in the Wagner world, Ratibor, joins the Chechens. This obviously raises eyebrows among Wagnerians.

Kadyrov's channel celebrates the Wagnerians (who have always despised him, it should be remembered): «It is no secret that the fighters of the PMC “Wagner” are known for their high efficiency. During the special military operation, they proved themselves to be very capable warriors, capable of successfully carrying out the most complex tasks in high-risk conditions. Their valor and courage are beyond question.”

The Nazis of Rusich, another Russian paramilitary group, in excellent historical relations with Wagner – quoted in their Telegram channel a writing by one of the mercenaries, clearly aimed at “Ratibor”: «Take off the stripes, there will be no Valhalla / Cancel the tattoo, do not dishonor the idea / Sold to the menagerie, jackals are not people / To you “commander” with no more honor». Ratibor (a former professional special forces soldier who received a prison sentence in 2010 for kidnapping and robbery), was one of the two most respected commanders within Wagner and, to make his political points clear, his uniform sported chevrons with a stylized swastika and runes with Germanic features. The other commander most respected by the Wagnerians was Anton “Lotus” Elizarov, often alongside Prigozhin, also in Bakhmut, together with Aleksandr “Ratibor” Kuznetsov. However, “Lotus” ultimately chose to accept the inclusion of Wagner's main body in the Russian National Guard. It must have seemed like a minor betrayal to him, probably. Ratibor's decision – to go with the Chechens – is truly unthinkable, from a Wagnerian perspective.

Those who know the Wagnerian world from the inside say that it is “a shock, because it is true that Wagner no longer exists, but a Wagnerian spirit exists, which is carried forward from time to time by the remaining commanders, but also by the fighters”. And, it seems, you certainly can't do it with the Chechens.

Other Zetist bloggers recalled that Utkin had taken it upon himself to respond to the Chechens when they threatened Prigozhin. For those who don't remember, the head of the Chechen parliament Daudov and Kadyrov's friend Adam Delimkhanov basically told Prigozhin that he should be put to the wall, due to his constant criticism of Russia. The Chechens acted as announcers and Putin's armed wing: «Give us your position and we will speak like men. If something is not clear to you, you can contact me at any time, tell me the time and place. We'll explain what you don't understand. This time. Secondly, you have already become a blogger and shout to the whole world that in war we only have problems. We all know how many people you threw into Bakhmut in 7-8 months.” For Prigozhin, Utkin replied. With extreme intimidating violence: «Let's see each other, but face to face. I know who you are. I was in Chechnya.” As if to say, to the ambiguous Kadyrovites of Ramzan, that the Chechens during the first Chechen war either didn't show up, or were killing the Russians, before Kadyrov's about-face, which passed with Putin.

Is seeing “Ratibor” now embedded in Kadyrov's battalion really the end of an era? In reality it is not said. Parallel to this story is another, which shows how Wagner is trying to survive. Even to betrayal (part 1. continued)