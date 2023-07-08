Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Russian defense is said to be showing the first cracks in southern Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s troops have literally dug in around a small town.

Tokmak – It is one of the many mysterious stories from the Ukraine war. Igor Kotelevsky, mayor of the small Ukrainian town of Tokmak, died under mysterious circumstances. In early May 2022, his death became known after the residents of Tokmak had demonstrated on the streets for weeks against the occupation of their homeland by the Russian army.

War in Ukraine: Russian supplies flow to Melitopol via Tokmak

Today, Tokmak is considered an important transport hub for Russian supplies in the south of Ukraine in the direction of Melitopol.

Relatively unknown in the West given its manageable size, Tokmak’s logistical importance makes it one of the key targets of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, in which Kiev’s forces are attempting to crush and ultimately expel Moscow’s 49th Army between Dnipro, Kherson and Melitopol in order to recover itself to come within striking distance of the Crimea.

As the analysts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote at the weekend, the Russian defense in the south of the battered country is said to be shaking at first. The Kremlin is said to have moved the majority of its troops stationed in eastern Russia to southern Ukraine. This could be taken as an indication that the front in the south was “brittle”.

Because of counter-offensive: Russia moves many troops to the south of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian military blogger Konstantin Mashovets, along with the 49th and 58th armies of Russia, parts of the 68th army have now also been deployed to southern Ukraine. Reporting by Mashovt and observations by the ISW indicate that “almost the entire combat capability of the Russian armed forces is aimed at defending against the Ukrainian counter-offensive, especially in southern Ukraine”. Almost the entire Russian “Eastern Forces Group” was sent to the south of the neighboring country that had been attacked, the report said.

A Ukrainian soldier in Zaporizhia Oblast: Kiev’s armed forces want to take the city of Tokmak in a counter-offensive. (Iconic photo) © Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/Imago

A military thrust of the Ukrainians is moving – apparently after severe losses in the village of Robotyne – towards that very Tokmak, from where the regional road P37 leads in the direction of Enerhodar at the Kakhovka reservoir and the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant there. The T0401 federal road also runs from here in the direction of Melitopol, which has been considered a “nest of resistance” par excellence since the Russian invasion, which violated international law. Tokmak would be the last hurdle for Ukrainians towards Melitopol. According to maps from the ISW and the US think tank AEI’s Critical Threats Project, the small town has been developed into a veritable fortress, with deep anti-tank ditches and concrete “dragon teeth”. On satellite photos are noisy around Tokmak nv also “accompanying trench systems with covered gun emplacements, artillery positions and additional barriers” to recognize.

Described trunk roads are said to have been cordoned off at great expense and river crossings to have been paved. Accordingly, there are Russian positions even on small hills. The intensive efforts in the south of the country may also be a reason why the Russians are coming under increasing pressure in and near Bakhmut in the east. The troops remaining there are threatened with the foreseeable encirclement by the Ukrainian forces, for example by the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Retake of Crimea as a target in the south

In the south, the recapture or at least the isolation of Crimea is said to be the decisive goal of the counter-offensive. A number of experts now assume that Vladimir Putin’s position in Moscow depends largely on Crimea. For example, the Eastern Europe expert and historian Prof. Dr. Klaus Gestwa in an interview with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA: “If the peninsula falls to Ukraine, it will probably be about Putin’s power in the Kremlin.” (pm)