The Kremlin describes its proposed solution to the Ukraine war as "absolutely sophisticated" – and blames the Kiev negotiators. The news ticker on the war negotiations.

Kremlin announces new negotiations in the Ukraine conflict: According to Moscow, it submitted an offer with "absolutely clear and mature" wording.

Allegations by the Putin side: The negotiators of Zelenskyj break deals.

: The negotiators of Zelenskyj* break deals. This News ticker on the negotiations and international reactions to the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from April 20, 9:55 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that the war in Ukraine will end any time soon. Kyiv says it has not received any proposals from Russia to end the conflict. “I didn’t hear anything, I didn’t see anything. I am convinced that they have not given us anything,” said the head of state on Wednesday at a press conference with EU Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv. According to its own statements, the Kremlin had already submitted proposals on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov had spoken of concrete proposals without giving details and stated that the ball would now be in Ukraine’s hands. Here it seems to me that Mr. Peskov is playing football with himself,” said Zelenskyy, referring to the Kremlin spokesman. As soon as Ukraine receives a ball, they will show how they shoot at goal, he stressed.

Britain plans new sanctions: More Russian oligarchs on “blacklist”

Update from April 20, 4:25 p.m.: Great Britain apparently wants to introduce new sanctions against Russia. This is reported by the Ukrainian media Nexta. Accordingly, the country’s “black list” is to be expanded to include other oligarchs and measures against the military.

Ukraine-Russia-News: Moscow submits “sophisticated” offer to Kyiv – and directly raises allegations

First report from April 20th:

Moscow – Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have recently stalled. According to Moscow, it has now made a written offer to Kyiv – with “absolutely clear and sophisticated wording”. This is how Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the document to the Interfax agency on Wednesday (April 20).

Peskov did not give any details about the content of the Russian proposals. He explained that while there was no deadline by which the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy* had to respond to the offer. But at the same time he made it clear that the government of Vladimir Putin* was dissatisfied with the pace of negotiations so far. Now “the ball is on the side” of the Ukrainians.

Picture from April 20: Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow © Mikhail Tereshchenko/Imago

News about the Ukraine war: Russia criticizes negotiators

The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Maria Zakharova, previously said that Russia no longer had confidence in the Ukrainian negotiators. They constantly changed their point of view and did not stick to negotiated agreements, she claimed.

In the negotiations so far, Russia has demanded, among other things, Ukraine’s neutrality and the cession of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as the recognition of the Crimean Peninsula as Russian. Kyiv categorically refuses to give up its own territory.

Negotiations began on February 28, four days after Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine. You can read the background to the Ukraine crisis* here. (dpa/AFP/frs) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA