From: Lisa Mahnke

A Kremlin critic from Navalny's team has to spend longer behind bars. After Navalny's death, it is another case of the repressive system in Russia.

Ufa – The judiciary Russia has the verdict against an ex-employee of the dead Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny extended by two years to nine and a half years imprisonment. The court in the Ural city of Ufa followed on Tuesday (April 9) a complaint from the prosecutor's office, which had challenged Lilia Chanysheva's sentence for allegedly founding an “extremist organization.” Navalny's team announced this. The detainees are internationally regarded as political prisoners in the repressive Russian power apparatus.

Chanysheva had led the team of Navalny supporters in Ufa for four years, but said she stopped her work when the Russian judiciary classified the organization as “extremist” in 2021 and thus effectively banned it. On November 9th, 2021, Tschanysheva's apartment was searched, on November 10th, 2021 – one day later – Tschanysheva was taken into custody.

Criticism of the Russian system: Navalny supporter convicted – circumstances of death still unclear

The spokeswoman for the Navalny team, Kira Yarmysch, spoke of a “horror” verdict from an inhumane system. She had already criticized the first verdict as a “crime” of Russia’s arbitrary justice system. “A brave, honest woman has been convicted for fighting for Russia’s future,” Yarmysh wrote on the X news network.

Lilia Chanysheva's prison sentence has been extended. © AFP PHOTO / Kirovsky district court of Ufa press service / handout

Navalny himself died on February 16 According to authorities, in the penal camp with the unofficial name “Arctic Wolf” in the Siberian Arctic region of Yamal. The circumstances of his death are not clear. The politician, who was weakened by a poison attack in 2020 and repeated solitary confinement in the camp, is said to have collapsed during a tour of the icy prison yard and died despite attempts to resuscitate him. According to Navalny's team, the death certificate mentions “natural” causes. Navalny's relatives speak of murder. (lismah/dpa)