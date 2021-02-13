Unavailable to discouragement, implacable, tough and tough negotiator, but also captivating and charismatic, are some of the names that appear in different biographies to define the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov. On February 5, he told his European counterpart, Josep Borrell, that “the Catalan independence leaders are in prison for organizing a referendum (…) it is an example of politically motivated judicial decisions.”

He said it after Borrell demanded the release of the main Russian dissident, Alexei Navalni. But never before has Lavrov or any other senior Russian official directed such a devastating reproach to Spain. The reply he received from his Spanish counterpart, Arancha González Laya, that “Spain is one of the 23 full democracies in the world while Russia is ranked 124 out of 167 countries”, provoked the mockery of María Zajárova, the Lavrov spokesman. Now I have a new democratic idol. This time it’s a woman, “he said of the minister. And he referred to his phrase that “in Spain there are no political prisoners, there are political prisoners”, calling it “advanced technology of Western propaganda.”

In the crossfire that Russia has maintained for a long time with the United States, France, Germany or the United Kingdom, not to mention the most belligerent towards the Kremlin, such as Poland, Sweden or the three Baltic republics, Spain had managed to remain among the states considered by Moscow reliable, although without reaching the proximity achieved by Italy, Greece and, above all, Serbia.

THE KEY: Heir to ‘mister niet’. Since coming to office in 2004, he has been known for being a tough negotiator, as well as charismatic.

However, now, Spanish diplomacy must prepare for possible new uncomfortable surprises from Lavrov, known to many of his colleagues as the “iron diplomat.” A man who has much in common with the legendary Andrei Gromyko, the longest-serving foreign minister. Gromyko directed the foreign policy of the Soviet Union for almost thirty years, from 1957 to 1985. He was called ‘mister niet’ because he responded to any proposal that involved modifying his stubborn policy with a resounding ‘no’.

Lavrov imitates that facet of an impenetrable and enigmatic gambler. He has been the foreign minister since 2004, so he still has 11 years to go to match his predecessor. He was born in Moscow on March 21, 1950. He finished his studies at the Moscow State Institute for Foreign Relations (MGIMO), in 1972, already knowing three languages, English, French and Sinhala, the majority language in Sri Lanka, where he went sent to the Soviet Embassy in Colombo, his first assignment as a diplomat.

He then worked in Moscow, from 1976, in the Directorate of Economic Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR until, in 1981, he was sent to New York as first secretary of the Permanent Representation of the USSR to the United Nations. After seven years there, he returned to the Russian capital in 1988 to head different departments in the ministry. In 1992, he was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister and, in 1994, Ambassador to the UN.

Forged in difficult years



It is said that it was during that second stage in New York that he forged his character as a stony and merciless diplomat with the West. Those were difficult years when Russia had to react to the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, to the attacks of the United States and Europe for the war in Chechnya, and already in the time of Vladimir Putin, to the discrepancies in relation to Saddam Hussein and the war in Iraq, unleashed by the US in 2003. Moscow did not like the integration of the Baltic republics into the Atlantic Alliance either.

The West also reproached Putin in his first term (2000-2004) for the harassment of the press, the dismantling of the democracy he inherited from his predecessor, Borís Yeltsin, the mismanagement of the sinking of the nuclear submarine ‘Kursk’ and the imprisonment of the boss. of the oil company Yukos, Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

THE PROFILE Personal life. He was born in Moscow 71 years ago, on March 21, 1950. To a Russian mother and a Georgian father of Armenian origin. He is married to the philologist Maria Alexandrovna with whom he has a daughter. Trajectory. After finishing his studies at the State Institute of Foreign Relations, he held various positions in the Ministry and in the Permanent Representation of the USSR and Russia at the UN before being appointed head of diplomacy. Hobbies He is passionate about rafting, horseback riding, playing soccer (he’s a Spartak fan), reading poetry, and even occasionally writing verses.

And already then opted for antagonism. He faced the West in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, later also in Africa and even in North Korea. There was no better minister to pilot the new global strategy than Lavrov. So he put him in charge of Russian diplomacy on March 9, 2004, replacing Igor Ivanov, who was much more temperate and opposed to confrontation. The task from that moment on was to regain without complexes the lost global influence and the role of great power.

Lavrov thus became Putin’s ‘alter ego’, his executing arm on the international board. To the point that he has often had to act as a ‘bad cop’, the Russian president being the one who was sometimes good. He has also had to speak fallacies on more than one occasion, including when he assured that, in March 2014, there were no Russian troops in Crimea, except those stationed at the Sevastopol base, and not in Donbass, in eastern Ukraine. He and Putin also deny that Navalni was poisoned and that it was a Russian shuttle that shot down the Malaysian plane.

“Western states try to preserve at any cost the leadership positions to which they have become accustomed for many centuries and today it is difficult for them to recognize that the world changes and that there is an objective process of formation of a multipolar world order”, is one of the Lavrov’s most repeated phrases. Also that “confrontation is accentuated at the international level, not only by natural rivalry in the field of politics and economics, but also by competition in the field of values ​​due to the attempts of our Western partners to impose everyone its postulates.