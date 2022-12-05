Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Kamikaze drone from Iran? This photo is supposed to show a “Shahed 136” just before the impact in Kyiv. © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

The Russian army apparently cannot use its Iranian drones in winter. In Russia there are deaths at military airfields. The news ticker on war events.

Update from December 5, 3:30 p.m: The respective losses of Ukrainians and Russians cannot be understood. And do not independently verify the information provided by the two hostile sides.

This time, Moscow’s invading troops claim to have inflicted significant damage on their opponent. The Russian news agency Tass reports that the air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters in Donbass over the weekend. Allegedly, the Russian troops were also able to intercept two missiles from Himars multiple rocket launchers during the battle.

In addition, two armored personnel carriers and two military pick-ups were destroyed, the report said. According to the Russian side, 65 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in fighting in the east of the country.

Ukraine war in the news ticker: No Russian drone attacks possible in winter?

First report from December 5th: Munich/Kyiv – Next setback for Russia in the Ukraine war: Like the online news site euromaidanpress.com reported, the Russian army has stopped its attacks with Iranian shaded drones on critical infrastructure.

Because: According to the report, the combat drones should be useless in winter because they supposedly do not work in contact with cold water. For example, the Iranian shaded drones were assembled from non-frost-resistant plastic parts.

Attacks in the Ukraine war: Iranian shaded drones are said to be useless in winter

That explained aloud euromaidanpress.com Yevgeny Silkin, Spokesman for the Commander of the Joint Ukrainian Armed Forces. Most recently, they had shown themselves to be better and better prepared when it came to averting damage from Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

In the video: Compact – The most important news in the Russia-Ukraine war

Noisy Washington Post Ukrainian units deployed specifically for this purpose use thermal sensors to detect the drones and then illuminate them with lasers. This makes it easier to fire at dusk. The soldiers would communicate with each other via Telegram for easier consultation.

The kamikaze drones, which are usually loud and slow, would then be shot at from several positions with standard machine guns. And that’s not all of the setbacks: As the US newspaper also writes, the US has gained access to wreckage from shaded drones shot down in Ukraine. The remains have been examined in detail in order to obtain more information about the structure and technology of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Explosions at military airfields in Russia: there are said to have been fatalities

Both sides use drones. Recently, Ukraine had confirmed attacks with combat drones on Russian military airfields in the annexed Crimea. At least three people have been killed in explosions at two military airfields in Russia. “An unidentified drone attacked an airfield in the Saratov region,” the portal reported Baza. The authors were initially unclear. The planes at Engels-2 Airport, which were also damaged, are said to be T-95 strategic bombers. (pm)