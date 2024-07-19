Carlson spoke about a personal conversation with Putin on the topic of Ukraine after the interview

American journalist Tucker Carlson said that after an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they had a private conversation – without a film crew or security guards. The Russian leader answered in response to a journalist’s questions about the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, nuclear war, US President Joe Biden and “secret Soviet files,” Carlson said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Carlson said Putin is concerned about the possible development of the conflict in Ukraine

An American journalist said that the Russian president shared with him his concerns about the possible development of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. According to him, Putin fears that it could escalate into a nuclear conflict.

The Russian leader, as Carlson noted, also expressed disappointment that he had not spoken to US President Joe Biden since February 2022. According to the journalist, Putin said that peace efforts were being hindered by some members of the US administration “who have Ukrainian roots.”

Carlson asked Putin about secret Soviet documents related to one of the leaders of Nazi Germany, Rudolf Hess, who fled the country in 1941 and flew to Great Britain. The Russian president left the question unanswered.

Carlson visited Russia in February

Carlson interviewed Putin during his visit to Moscow in February. Their conversation lasted two hours and six minutes, during which time the head of state answered about 60 of his interlocutor’s questions.

The Russian leader spoke about the situation in Ukraine, a peaceful resolution to the conflict, the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the arrest of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, and other topics.

Later, Carlson said that he spoke with Putin after the interview, but he did not disclose the details of the conversation at the time.

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that the initiative to conduct the interview belonged to the journalist. “We actively reviewed his materials, looked at his audience, looked at how balanced he was in covering certain issues. And we came to the conclusion to really recommend the president to give such an interview. He agreed quite quickly,” he shared.