The recent 68th birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to which sharp actions were timed like in Moscowand in Kiev, in fact, could be the 70th anniversary, and the owner of the Kremlin himself – seriously ill.

As writes “Interlocutor”, Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey and previously argued that Putin will soon be unable to rule the country and that he is not fully adequate due to the medication, and now announced that the situation was worsening. He drew attention to the fact that Putin, who was sitting in the “bunker” of his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, sharply limited the number of visitors, including those who had previously come to him without much difficulty.

“He’s not feeling very well lately. I would say: not very good with increasing strength. He gets tired, so he no longer needs big companies. It’s hard for him to endure people “, – said the historian in an interview Rosbalt and added that those who could not get through to an appointment with Putin are extremely worried about this.

“It makes them upset, to put it mildly. And the main thing is tension. They understand that something is being prepared, perhaps something bad is maturing, but they cannot influence anything. “, – says Valery Solovey.

He also answered in the affirmative when asked about the development of a “potion of eternal youth” for the radical prolongation of life, which is being done at the direction of Putin. “As far as I know, his daughter Yekaterina is doing the research. In general, this problem has been dealt with since the middle of the last decade. But there are no results “– he noted and added that work is underway to create a “miracle cure” for cancer. And this is not done by chance.

As for the real age of the Russian president, according to Valery Solovyov, Putin is two years older than indicated in the official biography – not 68, but 70 years.

Earlier, Valery Solovey said that in 2022, President Putin will not be in Russian and international politics. However, he did not use the expression “terminally ill”, but spoke about “personal circumstances of force majeure”

