There is no lack of peace signals from Germany towards the Kremlin. Putin reacts as was feared. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – The German debate about support for Ukraine, which, in the Chancellor's opinion, is supposedly unsurpassed in terms of “ridiculousness”, has had another voice added since Friday: Now the Commander-in-Chief of the Bundeswehr, Inspector General Carsten Breuer, is also getting involved urgently warns against a “freezing” of the war. This is “neither possible nor desirable” and has so far worked practically nowhere.

What was missing from the general's warning was only the friendly greetings to the SPD and its parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, who are tired of providing weapons to Kiev and would like to do business with Putin. Unfortunately, the answer that Mützenich & Co. received from Moscow yesterday was as icy as the Russian winter: The Kremlin is now officially calling the attack on Ukraine “war”.

Pleas for peace from Germany: Putin's calculations are paying off

Putin is reacting to the peace requests from fear-filled Germany and the general decline in aid from the West as was to be expected: with further escalation, even more brutal intimidation and, as the new choice of words suggests, mobilization after the presidential election.

So Putin's calculations are paying off. Should Germany now follow the Pope's advice and raise the white flag as a precaution, as the Holy See recommends to Ukraine? General Breuer has a different idea, which the pacifists in the ranks of the SPD, AfD, Left and Alliance Wagenknecht are unlikely to like: In “five to eight years” Russia will be in a position to attack NATO. Until then, our missile defense must be in place, so Germany must be, in the words of SPD Defense Minister Pistorius, “war-ready” so as not to invite an aggressor but to deter it.

This will be difficult if the government does not increase its pace and continues to break its own promises to turn things around. There's still some time left. Time that the brave Ukrainians are also buying for us by literally risking their lives.