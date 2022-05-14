Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

In the midst of the bloody war in Ukraine, rumors about Putin’s state of health suddenly multiplied. An ex-CIA analyst explains them with two theories.

Munich – In the Ukraine conflict, the hard clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops continue. This map shows where the Ukraine war is raging. But unlike the US, which expects a long war, Ukraine already sees the end of the war approaching. Apparently, Kyiv even has a precise schedule in mind.

The reason: The Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is ill, and seriously. As has been the case regularly in recent years, there are now increasing rumors about the state of health of the Kremlin boss in the midst of the Ukraine war. A former CIA analyst explains what it could be all about.

Putin’s health: Ukraine sees the end of the war this year – “Putin is seriously ill”

“The leadership in Russia will change and they have already started to do so,” the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, told British broadcaster Sky News. He was “optimistic” that Ukraine would win. He called the second half of August a “turning point” at this point. By the end of this year, most active combat operations would come to an end, Budanov said. The head of the secret service even promised to recapture the entire Donbass and the Crimean Peninsula.

Budanov based his claims of a change of power and the end of the war on one thing above all: Putin’s state of health. “We can confirm that Putin is in very bad psychological and physical condition,” the Ukrainian intelligence official said. The Kremlin boss suffers from several diseases, including cancer. There have been rumors about Putin’s “thyroid cancer” before. A recorded conversation boosted these rumors again.

Is Vladimir Putin sick? © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin Pool

Putin’s health: Oligarch reports “blood cancer” – FSB sends memo to directors

In any case, Budanov is not the only one who claims that Putin has a deadly disease. An oligarch who is critical of Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine says in a wiretapped conversation that Putin is suffering from “severe blood cancer”, according to the US magazine New Lines Magazine reported. The Kremlin boss is “very ill”. The oligarch also expressed a wish: “We all hope that Putin will die of cancer.” The American magazine did not give the oligarch’s real name in order to protect him from a possible revenge by the Kremlin. After all, several oligarchs have mysteriously died in the past three months or so.

According to the Bulgarian journalist and Russia investigator with the Bellingcat investigative team, the Russian domestic secret service FSB countered the rumors with an internal message to its own regional directors. Directors were asked not to believe rumors surrounding Putin’s health. However, the communication did not seem to have the desired effect, but rather had the opposite effect. “But this memo only made most FSB directors suddenly really believe that Putin is suffering from a serious illness,” Grozev emphasized New Lines Magazine.

Putin’s health: CIA analyst explains rumors – disinformation or power struggle

So what’s the truth behind all these rumours? Former CIA analyst specializing in Russia, John Sipher, bets on two theories in his statement: the Kremlin itself spreading disinformation to distract, or an internal power struggle. “Their instinct is to lie and deliberately spread disinformation, which is why these rumors can be efforts to distract themselves,” Sipher explains in the US magazine a possible course of action by Moscow. According to his second theory, looking at the rumors, he may also see other hands in the game.

“For a long time, Putin was something like the mafia boss in the Kremlin, the judge between those fighting for money or influence,” said the ex-CIA analyst. These clans would now position themselves “to survive – no matter how this crisis ends”. Sipher apparently thinks it is possible that certain parties in the power struggle are trying to gain an advantage through explosive information: “Bringing Putin’s health crisis to the public or even inventing one can be a way of gaining leverage.”

In any case, Putin’s speech on May 9 in Moscow sparked new speculation about his health. Experts suspected the use of steroids for severe pain. Ashley Grossman, a professor of endocrinology at Oxford University, also believes this is possible based on Putin’s bloated face. These agents would fight malignant lymphocytes in the blood, but at the same time make the body more susceptible to infections, she explained in the American magazine. And the second side effect is: “Profoundly irrational and paranoid behavior.” Some see exactly that with the Russian ruler behind the Ukraine crisis. (bb)