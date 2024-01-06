At the election headquarters of the Russian presidential candidate, the current head of state Vladimir Putin, volunteers began a mass verification of signatures in his support, which were collected in 45 regions of the country. This was announced on January 6 by the rector of the Moscow State Law University named after O.E. Kutafin, the representative of the group of voters that supported Putin’s self-nomination, Viktor Blazheev.

“Our work at the headquarters has entered an active phase. Subscription sheets are now starting to arrive. 45 regions have already sent part of the subscription lists. Work is in full swing here; we need to organize a check of these subscription lists. Volunteers work, analyze everything carefully, we must not make mistakes,” said Blazheev.

On this day, subscription sheets from 25 regions, including new ones, were delivered to headquarters. The day before, on January 5, sheets of signatures in support of Putin in the elections arrived there from 20 regions, including Moscow and the Moscow region. According to the law, a self-nominated candidate must collect 300 thousand signatures to register as a candidate for elections, but no more than 7.5 thousand in each region. The last day for submitting signatures to the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation is January 31.

Also on January 5, co-chairman of the election headquarters, People's Artist of Russia Vladimir Mashkov presented the first certificates to the authorized representatives of the current head of state in the upcoming presidential elections. He emphasized that they have been delegated an important mission to conduct direct dialogue with Russian citizens on behalf of the candidate.

Putin announced his intention to nominate his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in the Russian Federation on December 8 after presenting the Gold Star medals to the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin. Later, on December 18, the Russian leader submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to participate in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation as a self-nominated candidate.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17.