Home page politics

Split

Vladimir Putin (M), Dmitry Medvedev (l) and Parliament President Vyacheslav Volodin (R) the Lower House of the Russian Parliament. (Archive image) © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa

Defense Minister Pistorius wants to prepare possible main battle tank deliveries. Moscow warns of a “disaster”. News ticker on war diplomacy in the Ukraine war.

main battle tank for Kyiv : Russia’s head of parliament warns of “disaster”

for : Russia’s head of parliament warns of “disaster” education Ukrainian soldiers : Hofreiter demands training on Leopard tanks “right now”.

Ukrainian : Hofreiter demands training on Leopard tanks “right now”. Pistorius talk about Ukraine trip : “Within the next four weeks”

talk about : “Within the next four weeks” This News ticker on diplomacy in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from January 22, 3:35 p.m.: According to the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Italy and France will make the Samp/T air defense system available to Ukraine. “In cooperation with France, we are in the process of finalizing the delivery of Samp/T,” Tajani told the newspaper Corriere della Sera. He initially gave no timetable. Samp/T is an air defense system jointly developed by France and Italy. The system, including the launcher for the rockets, is mounted on trucks. Before it can be put into operation by Kyiv, the Ukrainian soldiers would probably have to be trained on the system.

Ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Ukraine unannounced

Update from January 22, 1:32 p.m: Boris Johnson has traveled to Ukraine. The British ex-prime minister showed up “unannounced” in the Kiev suburbs of Borodyanka and Bucha on Sunday morning (January 22), among others TheTelegraph reported. It is expected that Johnson will also meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv – and observers see this as an attempt to undermine Rishi Sunak’s influence in British foreign policy, the British newspaper continued.

In addition to photos, a video is also circulating online that is supposed to show Johnson visiting a church in Bucha under police protection. Bucha became a symbol for the Russian atrocities in the Ukraine war.

Update from January 22, 11:11 am: The Federal Ministry of Defense does not want to become one mirrorreport that a detailed inventory of Leopard main battle tanks has been available for months. “We do not comment on the reporting,” a ministry spokeswoman told the AFP news agency.

She also referred to Pronouncements of Pistorius in one BamS-Interview. to the lack of German main battle tank deliveries. “In order to be well prepared for possible decisions, I instructed my house on Friday to check everything so that we don’t lose any time unnecessarily,” said the new defense minister.

Battle tanks for Kyiv: Russia’s head of parliament warns of “disaster”

Meanwhile, the head of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, has warned of a possible “tragedy of global proportions” if main battle tanks are shipped to Ukraine. “The delivery of offensive weapons to the Kiev regime leads to a global catastrophe,” Volodin wrote on Telegram. Russia will use even “more powerful weapons” if the US and NATO states supply Kyiv with weapons that could be used to retake territory.

The nuclear power Russia had always declared that it would also “defend” the incorporated regions with all the means at its disposal. “The arguments that nuclear powers have not used weapons of mass destruction in local conflicts in the past are untenable,” Volodin said.

Training of Ukrainian soldiers: Hofreiter demands training on Leopard tanks “right now”.

Update from January 22, 9:01 am: “Right now”: In view of the lack of delivery of Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Anton Hofreiter insists that Ukrainian soldiers be trained on the tanks. In Ramstein, Germany “made a significant mistake and thus lost further prestige,” said Green politicians spark-Newspapers. The Leopard 2 is “a crucial support that Germany can offer,” he said.

The Ramstein conference produced plenty of critical voices. © Boris Roessler / dpa

First report from January 22nd: Berlin – At the Ukraine conference in Ramstein on Friday (January 20), Germany had not yet decided to deliver battle tanks to the war zone, despite considerable pressure from its allies. The federal government has not yet issued any delivery permits to other countries for the tanks produced in Germany.

Pistorius talks about trip to Ukraine: “Within the next four weeks”

The new Secretary of Defense has urgent plans nonetheless. “What is certain is that I will travel quickly to Ukraine. Probably even within the next four weeks,” said Boris Pistorius Picture on Sunday (BamS). He took office on Thursday (January 19).

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

When asked when the decision on Leopard tanks for Ukraine would be made, he said: “We are in very close dialogue on this issue with our international partners, above all with the USA.” In order to be well prepared for possible decisions be, the SPD politician instructed his house on Friday to “check everything so far that we don’t lose time unnecessarily if the worst comes to the worst”.

“Turning point” also in the Bundeswehr: Pistorius wants to set the course

When asked what his goal was for the troops, Pistorius said: “Germany is the largest economy in Europe, so it should also be our goal to have the strongest and best-equipped army in the EU.” However, that is not in three years to do it, it would take a few more years. “My job now is to set the course for the turning point to succeed.”

Pistorius named three central tasks that now have to be implemented quickly and simultaneously: the procurement of weapons and equipment, the modernization of the barracks and the recruitment of personnel. “And: The troops must feel that you trust them and are grateful for what they do.” (dpa/frs)