VATICAN CITY. Double wishes – with a sent gift – from Putin a Pope Francis on his 85th birthday. First, the Russian President sent congratulations to the Pontiff. In the telegram, the Head of State noted the great personal contribution of the Bishop of Rome to the strengthening of Russian-Vatican relations. The text of the telegram published on the Kremlin website reads: «Your Holiness, please accept my cordial congratulations on the occasion of your 85th birthday. His whole life was devoted to the promotion of high spiritual and moral values. It is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to the development of relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church and to the strengthening of Russian-Vatican ties ”.

The President of Russia underlines that «I have many pleasant memories of our meetings and of our constructive and meaningful talks, which reaffirmed the similarity between the attitudes of Russia and the Holy See on major international issues. I am confident that by working together we will be able to do a lot to protect the rights and interests of Christians and to maintain interreligious dialogue ”. Putin wishes Francis “good health, well-being and success in his noble and responsible mission”. This year “we marked the 200th anniversary of the birth of Fyodor Dostoevsky, whose works are familiar to you. Please accept the gift of a sculptural portrait of this great Russian writer and thinker, ”he adds.

And then, a few hours later, Putin wanted to reiterate his wishes to Bergoglio on the phone. As the Tass agency writes, Putin in the course of the conversation highlighted the high authority of Pope Francis in the world, as well as “his great personal contribution to the development of relations between Russia and the Vatican”.

The press service of the Kremlin stressed that “these relations are characterized by a high level of mutual understanding and similarity of positions on many problems of our time”.

The Pope and Putin, according to Tass, in the conversation “agreed to continue the joint efforts aimed at upholding fundamental moral and humanitarian values”.

On the return flight from Cyprus and Greece, when asked by the accompanying journalists: «When will your next meeting with Kirill be? What common projects do you have with the Church of Russia and what difficulties? “Francesco replied: «The meeting with Kirill is on the horizon. I think next week Hilarion will come to me to arrange a possible meeting. The patriarch has to travel and I am willing to go to Moscow to meet him. There are no protocols to dialogue with a brother, call Kirill or Chrysostom or Hieronymus. We are brothers and we say things to our faces. It is also nice to see the brothers arguing because they belong to the same mother church. We must work in unity and for unity. The great Orthodox theologian Zizioulas said that we will find unity in the eschaton… It is a way of saying but it does not mean that we have to sit still waiting for the theologians to come to an agreement. The theologians continue to study, but in the meantime we go forward together, we pray together, we do charity together ».