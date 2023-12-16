More than two million questions arrived at the Kremlin administration for President Vladimir Putin to answer in his renewed annual meeting with the media and citizens, according to calculations by the recipients. Those two marathon and massive events, which were staged in different settings, have merged this year into a single show.

Among the questions that came to the president's press secretary, Dmitri Peskov, were those from several journalists from Moscow media, who inquired about the reasons why citizens mobilized for war in the fall of 2022 (Special Military Operation, in official terminology) are not subject to rotation and have no date to return home. In different parts of Russia, the relatives of these citizens demand the return (not planned by the authorities) of these men, whom since their departure they have seen at most intermittently on short vacations dominated by the anguish of returning to the country. forehead. For now, local authorities they bullfight these wives and mothers and try to dissuade them from going out or convince them to return home.

On the eve of the president's appearance, Russian journalists were speculating. Would Putin have the courage to respond to the families of those mobilized? The interrogation could even be read on Wednesday night on an electronic screen that served as the background for a commentary on the first channel of Russian television. Then the text disappeared.

In the long agenda addressed, which included the shortage of eggs in Russia and the situation in Argentina, the president avoided talking about the return and not only that. His assertion, according to which “today there is no need” for mobilization, does not provide guarantees for tomorrow.

The mobilization imposed in autumn 2022 affected 300,000 people. Currently, the Russian contingent in Ukraine, Putin said, is 617,000 people, of which 486,000 are volunteers. This last figure, he pointed out, increases at a rate of 1,500 per day. “Directly in the combat zone” there are 244,000 mobilized, stated the head of state.

Some of the fighters' concerns were addressed at Putin's press conference. So were the problems of veterans of private military organizations (such as the Wagner group of the late Yevgeny Prigozhin). A citizen, named Sóbolev, dressed in a camouflage suit, said that, having been a member of one of those companies, he had been repeatedly denied accreditation as a veteran of military actions. Putin stressed that these types of organizations do not formally exist. And it is true from the point of view of Russian legislation, which does not imply that they do not exist in reality.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Putin accused the Ministry of Defense of having created a problem, since the “various relations” of these military companies with the Russian State were channeled by their “commanders.” “Unfortunately, payments were made in cash” and “today it is very difficult to even establish the list” of the members of those military units, the president explained. In this way, Putin admitted the existence of a contracting system that evokes that of construction or harvesting brigades in which foremen are paid for the entire work to be carried out and distribute the sum among the members of their group. Putin stated that the rights of these contingents “must be recognized” and equated with those of other combatants and promised to make efforts to solve the problem, “perhaps modifying the law.” The powerful head of state, to whom the entire political structure is subordinate, said that he was going to make efforts to solve the problem. He didn't explain why he didn't do it sooner.

Dissatisfaction

The war, including the end of the mobilization and the date of victory, is the topic about which a majority of citizens (21%) would have liked to ask Putin, according to a survey by the Levada center. The shocking thing about this survey is not in this priority, but in the following percentage among respondents (10%) who stated that they did not want to ask Putin anything and that they were not going to connect the television to watch it. Then, with percentages of 8% or less, followed those who were interested in social and economic problems.

The questions that Putin did not dare to answer or that he answered evasively allow us to outline two sources of dissatisfaction among his most faithful and involved followers, those who have made the invasion of Ukraine possible and supported it. It is a dissatisfaction that is not structured in a movement and much less in a party, but it exists. Its nature is very different from the nature of the demands of the opposition (largely in exile) that manifests itself in defense of democratization in Russia. These sectors that demand political change today focus much of their energies on passionate debates about how to face the presidential elections next March.

Fighters for freedom and democracy, partly in prison, underground or in exile, are ruthlessly punished by the regime and have minority support in Russia. Instead, the women who wait and the men who fight are part of that majority that supports the regime. It is a majority that does not question the war in Ukraine, but rather the way in which the faithful and concrete servants of the State represented by Putin are treated. Therefore, the unrest of the latter can have a social impact much greater than that of the former.

On the other hand, the return of those mobilized to their homes would mean the reintegration into society of hundreds of thousands of men hardened in war who demand a dignified position and respect (from an economic and also a moral point of view) in the system. that they have defended. Their replacement by other civilians without experience of war could cause a new wave of protests like the one that already occurred during the first mobilization.

The women who wait and the men who fight in Ukraine form that “great Russian people” in whom Putin says he trusts after his “excess of naivety and gullibility” towards his “supposed partners” in 2000. History teaches us what the consequences were. of the dissatisfaction and anger of the Russian people at the beginning of the last century.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_