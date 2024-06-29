Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Fully armed and ready to attack: a Russian Su-34 fighter jet. Dozens of this type of aircraft are parked at bases in the Russian hinterland. Ukraine still lacks permission to attack with US ATACMS missiles (symbolic photo). © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Putin’s Voronezh-Malshevo bomber base is within missile range of the Ukrainians, and its destruction is in their interest. But the USA remains stubborn.

Voronezh – “Although it seems quite silly, they seem to be doing their best to armour the planes that would otherwise be easy prey,” said Steffan Watkins about Russia’s fighter jets and bombers. The Canadian blogs about ships and aircraft and had told the US broadcaster CNN speculated about the value of protecting Russian fighter planes parked outdoors with old car tires. Pictures of these have repeatedly surfaced – they may be intended to protect against drones or make reconnaissance more difficult.

Putin’s fighter jets parked in the open air – Russia’s bomber base is located after the Ukrainian border

At the Voronezh-Malshevo air base, however, Vladimir Putin openly shows the power of his fighter jets – he knows that Ukraine’s hands are tied.

“The Voronezh-Malshevo air base in southern Russia, 160 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, is possibly Russia’s most important – and most vulnerable – target,” writes the magazine Forbes to the bomber base where Putin’s fighter jets are stationed in the open air.

Attack on Putin’s fighter jets: Will Russia’s bombers remain unmolested due to the US ATACMS veto?

However, the directive to leave the base undisturbed may come from the USA. For observers, this seems absurd: Forbes reports that the 47th Guards Bomber Regiment of the Russian Air Force is flying glide bomb attacks on Ukraine from this base with Sukhoi Su-34 carriers. According to the new US doctrine, the airfield should have been considered a legitimate target long ago.

Attacks on Putin’s fighter jet bases in Russia: Experts rail against Joe Biden’s veto

Forbes is based on claims made by the open source information service Frontelligence Insightaccording to which Voronezh-Malshevo is within range of the US-made ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) missiles. “Ukraine could disable the entire operational fleet stationed there if it were allowed to carry out such an attack,” speculates Frontelligence Insight about a lack of attack on Putin’s fighter jets and bombers at the base

The bloggers receive support from the Institute for the Study of War: Joe Biden should allow Ukraine “to attack all military targets in Russia’s operational and deep rear areas with US-supplied weapons,” demanded the ISWabout what Newsweek had reported..

“Kiev appears to be pursuing a clear strategy of either forcing the VKS to evacuate its bases within a radius of several hundred kilometers from the Ukrainian border or deploying an excessive number of air defense systems to defend them.”

Attack on Putin’s fighter jets and bombers: Russian base is within range of Ukrainian ATACMS

The think tank recently published a map full of markings showing which areas under Vladimir Putin’s occupation, which violates international law, are within the range of American long-range missiles. One thing is clear: the airfield with Putin’s fighter jets and bombers in Voronezh is even within the range of the ATACMS version, which has a shorter range of 500 kilometers and which Ukraine has been using for some time. Forbes but makes it clear at the same time: “The Ukrainian armed forces have other options to stop the glider bombers.”

In principle, the US government had permitted attacks on military targets: According to WashingtonPost US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukrainian commanders to “strike back against Russian forces attacking them or preparing to attack them” in and around Kharkiv, near the border in northeastern Ukraine, as the post writes. That would mean that Ukraine could shoot back if it were attacked or if it intended to eliminate military installations just across the border, adds the KyivPostKharkiv in Ukraine and Voronezh in Russia are less than 400 kilometers apart.

Putin’s prestige bomber a wreck: Effectiveness of Ukrainian drones in attacks on fighter jets proven

The ISW is also unequivocal in its analysis: Ukrainian officials have regularly pointed to the need for additional air defense assets and modern combat aircraft in order to be able to seriously conquer the airspace and to be able to compete in the skies with Russia’s fighter jets and other air forces. However, all serious attempts have ultimately come to nothing, and on the contrary, the Russian armed forces have “taken advantage of the ongoing limitations of the Ukrainian air defense umbrella to regularly send tactical fighter jets along the front, which fly large-scale glide bombing attacks on Ukrainian positions in order to support the ongoing Russian offensive operations,” writes the ISW.

According to reports from the Center for Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (StratCom), the In the first six months of this year, the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed or damaged the following fighter jets and bombers: nine Su-25s, one Su-57, two MiG-31s, around 13 Su-34s, two Su-35s, two A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft, one Il-22M11 airborne commando and one Tu-22M3 strategic bomber. The hit on the Su-57 prestige bomber in particular hurt Russia. At the beginning of June, Ukraine claims to have fired on this Russian stealth bomber for the first time. This was reported by the Main Directorate for Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (HUR). It remains unclear whether the aircraft was damaged or destroyed.

Attacks on fighter jets and bombers: Patriots on the ground – Ukraine hopes for seven and needs 25 systems

The plane was hit on the ground, on Russian territory – presumably by a drone. Ukraine refers to satellite images of an attack on the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan administrative district, “589 kilometers from the war zone in Ukraine,” as the Ukrainian secret service announced via various media. The Ukrainians have thus proven to Putin’s troops that they should take the danger of counterattacks on their own territory seriously – including on fighter jets and bombers. According to the Flight Global Air Force Index; several dozen of them are said to Forbes parking in Voronezh-Malshevo – mainly in the open air; They would thus offer Ukraine an ideal target.

For Forbes There is no alternative to the use of ATACMS – only this weapon system would tackle the danger of glide bombing at its roots. The second best option after ForbesAuthor David Axe is concerned about the increased use of mobile Patriot units against approaching glider bombers – not a good idea, according to him: due to a lack of mass. “Ukraine currently has only three such systems – two from Germany and one from the USA. However, it considers seven to be the absolute minimum and is aiming to expand to 25 systems,” writes the The New Zurich Times. A shooter in Kiev, reports Forbes. Others appear to have taken up positions around Odessa and Kharkiv. “Two more batteries, which Germany and the USA have promised but have not yet delivered, could shield Dnipro and the city of Kryvyi Rih,” speculates Forbes.

Danger for Putin’s fighter jets and bombers: Relocation of Patriots within range of the bomber base apparently not an issue

According to the NZZ Germany was not the only one to initiate the delivery of another Patriot system in April: Italy is sending the Samp/T, an air defence system comparable to the Patriot in terms of firepower and range. “Now it seems that with further foreign assistance, the minimum number of seven Patriot fire units can still be reached,” concludes the NZZ.

Nevertheless, doubts Forbesthat the Ukrainians will move batteries from the supposed neuralgic points to the northern border in order to seal off the route between Voronezh-Malshevo and Kharkiv, thereby posing a threat to Putin’s fighter jets and bombers in the area. The bloggers from Frontelligence Insight warn against a relocation because the battlefield is too transparent for positions to be changed safely; Ukraine is said to have already lost two launchers due to drone attacks.

F-16 fighter jets approaching:

Even the announced reinforcement of the Ukrainian Air Force with Western aircraft does not seem to be an alternative to attacks with ATACMS, writes Justin Bronk: Even if the long-awaited F-16 fighter jets, the Swedish Gripen C and the French Mirage 2000-5F were to be deployed by Ukraine, intercepting the Russian glide bombers would be a herculean task.

Close to the front, Ukrainian pilots of the F-fighter jets have to fly at very low altitude to avoid being detected and eliminated by the Russian short-range or long-range air defenses, analyzes the scientist of the British Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI).

F-16 fighter jets in the fight against Russia: No help against Putin’s glider bombers under current conditions

According to him, the AIM-120C AMRAAM air-to-air missiles carried by the F-16 fighter jets and the Gripen C, and the short-range MICA IR/RF missiles of the Mirage 2000-5F would “have difficulty reaching the Russian fighter jets at high altitudes and at high speeds 60 to 70 kilometers behind the lines.” This is due to the fact that the missiles have to launch at such a low altitude in dense air with high air resistance and climb against gravity to reach the altitude at which their targets are located. According to Bronk, this leads to a comparatively short effective range. At high altitudes, i.e. thinner air and fired from a supersonic carrier, the range of the weapons would increase – but at the same time the visibility of their carriers for the Russian air defense would also increase.

Justin Bronk rates the successful Ukrainian use of long-range drones against the Russian Air and Space Forces (VKS) all the more highly, as he writes: “Kiev appears to be pursuing a clear strategy of either forcing the VKS to evacuate its bases within several hundred kilometers of the Ukrainian border or deploying an excessive amount of air defense systems to defend them.” (Karsten Hinzmann)