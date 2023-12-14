Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Vladimir Putin appears at a major TV press conference – for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war. His alleged lover is sitting in the audience.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin's private life is one of Russia's most closely guarded secrets – the topic is taboo, if not forbidden, for Russian media. Of course, rumors still spread. All the more surprising that Putin's alleged lover sat in the audience at a live press conference on Thursday (December 14th).

After about two years, the Russian president turned himself in Wladimir Putin again to the questions of the population – for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war. The questions were collected beforehand and then asked by the press on the TV program “Direkter Draht”. State media reported in advance that more than one and a half million messages were received.

The first “direct line” since the beginning of the war – and Putin’s alleged lover was in the audience. (Alina Kabaeva in 2021) © Gavriil Grigorov/ IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

“Direct line”: Kabaeva sits in the audience at Putin’s press conference

The broadcast was scheduled for around three hours, reported Today.at. But in the first few minutes the camera panned to a familiar face – and showed Alina Kabaeva in a close-up. In general, the sight of the Olympic champions in the press is not unreasonable. After all, she has been chairwoman of the supervisory board of Russia's largest private media holding NMG since 2014 – which is also controlled by the Russian government.

Surprising sight: Putin and Kabaeva's relationship never officially confirmed

Her presence is surprising because the ex-gymnast has been considered Putin's mistress for years. The relationship between the 71-year-old and Kabaeva, 31 years his junior, was never officially confirmed. As Moskovsky correspondent wrote about the two in 2008, the newspaper was promptly closed. And even after the Russian president officially separated from his wife Lyudmila in 2013, there were no public appearances by the alleged lovers.

Kabaeva is said to have given birth to at least three children, reported Wall Street Journal. Putin is said to be the father. The former athlete spends most of her time in Switzerland and has hardly been seen, especially since the start of the Ukraine war. Another reason why her presence on the TV show is causing a stir.

Putin's press conference: Kremlin only invited hand-picked people

The content of the live press conference revolved around pensions, salaries and GDP. Of course, the ongoing war was also discussed. Unlike Putin's previous press conferences at the end of the year, this time there was no official accreditation process. The Kremlin only extended invitations to hand-picked people. (dpa/hk)