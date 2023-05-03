Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Vladimir Putin at a naval parade in St. Petersburg in late July 2022. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool

Who blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline? There is no answer yet. Scandinavian media are now presenting explosive data.

Copenhagen/Munich – On Wednesday (May 3), Scandinavian radio stations presented new revelations about Russia’s “shadow war” – “shadow war” is the title of a documentary series from Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. The new research has it all: According to radio data, Russian ships with potential for underwater operations near the blasting sites on the Nord Stream pipelines are said to have been held up for months.

The ships stayed in the vicinity of the accident sites for several hours and in one case for almost a day, the broadcaster writes Danmarks Radio (DR) on its homepage. A ship stayed overnight at one of the positions just five days before the Nord Stream explosions in September 2022 – and then returned to Russia, it said.

Nord Stream Mystery: Conspiracy Theories Sprout – Nordic Media Present Radio Message Data

Swedish authorities, among others, have been investigating the case for months. So far apparently unsuccessful. On the other hand, the thesis of a US journalist made waves – Seymour Hersh identified a cooperation between the USA and Norway behind the explosions. He referred to a single anonymous informant. The thesis later circulated that a Ukrainian sabotage group could have carried out the demolitions. Vladimir Putin accused “the Anglo-Saxons”, i.e. the USA and Great Britain, of the fact: the Nord Stream case has long since become a playground for conspiracy theorists.

However, DR and Co. now claim to have received new information from radio messages from several Russian ships. According to the Scandinavian media, a former British secret service agent intercepted them. According to the unnamed man, the radio signals went to a Russian naval base on a frequency used by the military. They point to possibly stressful movement patterns of ships of the Russian Federation with relevant equipment.

Russia’s ships shortly before the blast at Nord Stream underway?

It is about trips in June and September 2022, starting from Saint Petersburg and Kaliningrad. According to the research, satellite images from the Norwegian company KSAT strengthened the thesis about the probable movement routes of the ships. However, the data would not have provided any direct information about the mission of the fleet.

According to the report, the journalists and experts could not identify all of the ships. However, the “Sibiryakov” was allegedly involved – according to the Copenhagen military analyst Jens Wenzel Kristoffersen, it can scan the seabed and lower objects there.

According to the research, she was already on the road on June 14 and 15, 2022 near the sites of the blast. At the time, NATO was holding the “Baltops 22” maneuver in the Baltic Sea – but according to openly available data, no military alliance ship was close enough to observe the actions, writes Dr. Hersh. “Baltops” was included as a stealth mission sight taken.

Russia and the Nord Stream explosions: Ships with special abilities on site – also shortly before the fact

Finally, five days before the Nord Stream explosions, the tug “SB-123” was at the scene of the crime. According to Wenzel Kristoffersen, it can, among other things, recover objects from the seabed. His presence “could be a good indication that something was happening on the seabed,” the expert said. German data also located the ship there on September 21 and 22. According to the new radio data, “SB-123” was in the area from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day.

The Danish Navy had already confirmed in April that the patrol boat “Nymfen” delivered more than 100 pictures of Russian ships in the later blasting area on September 22, 2022. A ship named SS-750 equipped with a mini-submarine was also photographed.

Putin’s “ghost fleet”: “Operations under the sea” – no final conclusions for Nord Stream

The ships were not civilian vehicles, emphasized the Danish naval officer Johannes Riber. “These are vessels owned by the Russian Federation that were on their way to do something that is definitely not maintenance work,” he said.

The sea vessels in question were also all “ghost ships”, writes DR: They were underway without the actually obligatory AIS transmission signal. Already in mid-April they had Broadcaster publicized the movements of a Russian “ghost fleet”..

In an interview with DR, Wenzel Kristoffersen considered a connection with the explosions to be possible – but did not want to draw any definitive conclusions. The data indicated that there had been “operations under the sea,” he explained. The composition of the deployed fleet and their exact positions could indicate a connection with the blasts. But that cannot be said with certainty, added Wenzel Kristoffersen. (fn)