From: Sandra Kathe

There are said to be assassination plans for the Russian billionaire Yevgeny Prigozhin, who fell out of favor after an uprising by the Wagner group.

Moscow – After the mutiny by Wagner mercenaries last weekend, Russian authorities under Vladimir Putin are said to have ordered the Russian secret service FSB to kill Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. This is reported by the online medium Ukrainska Pravda and refers to an interview with the Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov and an official statement from his agency.

Budanov’s words indicate that the alleged order to kill the Wagner chief, who was reportedly exiled to Belarus, is still relevant: “We know that the FSB received the order to kill Prigozhin. Time will tell if he will succeed. In any case, all possible attempts at assassination will not be quick. It will take time to work out an approach and carry out a large-scale operation,” the Ukrainian news portal quoted the 37-year-old as saying.

Wagner uprising in Russia: is Putin now exchanging important military representatives?

In addition, Budanov commented that it was still difficult to say what effect the Wagner uprising, which lasted only a few hours, would have on the Ukraine war. What is already foreseeable is damage to the Russian air force and the fact that Ukraine is not expecting the Wagner mercenaries to return to the war front for the time being. “And I believe that this factor will be quite important for us,” said Budanov.

According to Ukrainian secret service reports, Russia’s FSB secret service has been ordered to kill the exiled Wagner boss. (Archive photo) © Screenshot Wagner Group/imago-images.de

The conflict between Wagner boss Prigozhin and the state and military leadership in Russia had been announced for weeks by the Wagner leader’s loud criticism of several high-ranking personal details. Things then escalated after Prigozhin made allegations on the evening of June 23 that Russian military officers had attacked a camp belonging to the Wagner group. Thousands of Wagner fighters then made their way towards Moscow, were greeted in part extremely friendly by the Russian population and only announced their retreat a few hundred kilometers from Moscow.

Russia after the Wagner Uprising: Kremlin portrays events as a victory

It has since been reported that Wagner boss Prigozhin was exiled to Belarus after mediation by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. The Russian General Sergei Surovikin is also said to have had close contacts with Wagner. Just as in the case of the former chief of staff of the Russian military, Valery Gerasimov, there are rumors of Surovikin’s arrest. Neither of them have been seen in public after the incident.

According to agency reports, Putin is currently trying very hard to minimize the damage caused in Russia by the Wagner uprising and to present the events as a victory. Putin thanked the security forces in Moscow on Tuesday for “de facto preventing a civil war”. Putin commemorated the killed “comrades-in-arms” and pilots in the Kremlin courtyard in the presence of a number of official and military representatives. “They did not retreat and carried out their orders and military duty with honor,” the President said before a minute’s silence. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the events of the weekend had shown how much Russian society supports Putin. (saka with AFP)