Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Viktor Orban calls on the European Union to abandon Ukraine and block its accession to the EU. Hungary is even under pressure from Russia.

Budapest – He is considered the last remaining political partner of Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin from the European Union (EU): Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, which violated international law, the right-wing nationalist politician from Budapest has delayed the sanctions policy against the Kremlin regime.

EU Ukraine policy: Hungary’s Viktor Orban calls for a fundamental debate

But that is apparently no longer enough for the Hungarian head of government. He is now openly calling for Ukraine to be dropped militarily in its defense against Russia. Specifically, according to consistent media reports, Orban is calling for a fundamental debate within the EU about further support for the attacked country.

At the EU summit in mid-December, the heads of government should discuss whether the goal of a military victory for the Ukrainians is still realistic. If such a “strategic discussion” is not held, Hungary will use a veto to block all aid to Ukraine and the country’s accession to the EU.

Met in China in October: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) and Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Grigory Sysoev

Several media, including the Mirror and the World, report an incendiary letter to EU Council President Charles Michel and the partner countries in Brussels. Diplomats suspect an attempt at blackmail behind the blockade, he writes Mirror. According to the letter from Budapest, further agreement on joint sanctions against Russia would not be possible without a fundamental debate.

Viktor Orban: Hungary’s Prime Minister wants discussion about aid to Ukraine

According to media reports, at the summit of the EU states on December 14th and 15th, the majority of members want to vote for the alliance to start accession negotiations with Ukraine. And that the battered country will be supported with billions of dollars in funds until the end of 2027. But the EU can only approve this if no country vetoes it. And that’s exactly what Orban is threatening.

He had recently repeatedly doubted a military victory for Ukraine, which is waiting for more Leopard tanks. According to reports, the 60-year-old complains that the situation on the battlefield remains unchanged even after the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Which weapons Ukraine wants to use in the war against Russia View photo series

Viktor Orban: Cooperation with Russia also in the Ukraine war

“I don’t want to appear as someone who doesn’t hope that Ukrainians have a chance to survive. But I’m grounded in reality. The reality is that the type of cooperation between Ukraine and the West is a failure. Because I think that the way the Ukrainians fight on the front line and we support them financially, with information and with tools, and they can win a war against Russia, is a misunderstanding of the situation. “That’s impossible,” Orban said at the end of June Picture said. The problem is that “the Ukrainians will run out of soldiers sooner than the Russians, and that will be the deciding factor in the end,” he said at the time.

Orban last met with Putin for talks in mid-October. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, he has never turned away from the Kremlin ruler. Among other things, his country sources a lot of gas from Russia, which is seen as Putin’s means of exerting pressure. Meanwhile, Brussels is accusing Orban of wanting to free 13 billion euros of blocked EU funds. The European Union froze those funding at the end of 2022 and demanded that Orban implement promises to uphold the rule of law in Hungary. (pm)