Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and President Vladimir Putin. © Sergei Fadeichev/Imago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is furious about Germany’s aid to Ukraine. The German state leadership is “children of the German military and the SS men”.

Moscow – Germany’s support for Ukraine is increasingly angering the Russian leadership and its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The German leadership is helping Ukraine to fend off Russian attacks because it has “inherited Nazi genes”. In an interview with the propaganda channel published on Wednesday (May 17). Tsargard TV he made this startling claim.

Lavrov calls German leaders children of “SS men”

Asked about the “rude” state of diplomacy in the West, Lavrov said, among other things, that the “actions” of the “children of the German military and SS men” in power today clearly spring from their genes. “That’s a fact,” he emphasized, accusing Germany of “allying itself with a neo-Nazi regime.”

The latest Nazi allegation is not an isolated case. Moscow had already used the argument to fight against Nazi hordes when it annexed Crimea and eastern Ukraine. In order to gain support for their military campaign in the Ukraine war, the Russian state media tirelessly tries to slander Ukraine.

This includes the dissemination of alleged parallels with Nazi ideology, World War II and an alleged genocide in eastern Ukraine. That is why the Russian government is pursuing a “denazification” in its neighboring country, according to the Kremlin. When several civilian objects in Vinnytsia were bombed, it was again said that Nazis were hiding there.

German leadership according to Solovyov “Nazi scum”

TV presenter and agitator Vladimir Solovyov uses Nazi symbolism – and not infrequently. Russia will destroy Berlin if Germany supplies weapons to “Ukrainian Nazis”. “Scholz! bear buck! Pistorius! You new Nazis! You European Pharisees, you! Nazi scum!“. Solovyov roars such abuse into the cameras on his talk shows on Russian television.

But the reality is kept secret as much as possible. Russian war crimes and the number of their own soldiers killed are not mentioned in the Kremlin’s propaganda media. Above all, the support of the population should not be broken.