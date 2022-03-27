Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

split

Chechen ruler and Putin’s close friend Ramzan Kadyrov is sending his troops to Ukraine. © Imago

In the Ukraine war, Putin also uses the killer units of Chechen ruler Kadyrov. However, its effect is probably limited.

Munich – In the Ukraine conflict, Russia is now taking serious blows. A counter-offensive by the Ukrainian military is successful around Kyiv, in the north of Kharkiv and even around the heavily contested port city of Mariupol. Clashes with Russian troops continue. This map shows where the Ukraine war is raging. Russia continues to lose both equipment and soldiers. Vladimir Putin’s invasion seems to have largely stalled for some time.

Moscow clearly has the larger troop strength. Mercenaries from Chechnya also contribute to this. The elite units, sent off to the Ukraine war by Putin friend Ramzan Kadyrov himself, should make rapid progress and break down the Ukrainian resistance. But apparently things are not going as well for these mercenaries as the Putin-Kadyrov duo had hoped.

Ukraine war: Kadyrov troops useless for Putin according to military expert – “can only torture, kidnap”

A frightening sight, sharp, almost lifeless looks, armed to the teeth and equipped with the best weapons and instruments for warfare: in the background of the Ukraine crisis, Kadyrov’s units, around 12,000 of the so-called “Kadyrovites”, were sent to Ukraine to decide the war quickly for Putin. The killer units should lead the storming of the capital Kyiv and take it in just a few days.

If rumors are to be believed, they were even supposed to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Klitschko brothers. However, the strong resistance of the Ukrainian army thwarted their plans. They were targeted as soon as they entered Ukraine. Despite fierce attacks, neither they nor the Russian troops managed to announce success from the Ukrainian capital.

Are the elite troops that Kadyrov is so proud of and of which he publishes recordings every day perhaps not as elite as we thought? Russian military expert Ruslan Leviev, who investigates Russian troop movements in Syria and Ukraine at the organization “Conflict Intelligence Team”, says unequivocally “yes”. Everything indicates that they are “completely useless as a fighting force,” Lewiew said Image. “They don’t have the appropriate training or preparation. You cannot wage war. The only thing they can do is torture prisoners, kidnap people, kill the unarmed.” They are just a bluff, nothing more.

Ukraine war: Putin’s killer troops from Chechnya are apparently only used as a propaganda tool

Although Kadyrov’s soldiers have been in Ukraine since the first days of the war, they have not been seen in a battle since the beginning. Lewiew pointed to the image suggests that the Kadyrovites could be just another Kremlin propaganda tool: “Since the first days they have been in the rear, recording videos and trying to threaten Zelenskyy, Ukrainian soldiers or nationalists.” In the videos , which Kadyrov uploads to Telegram, there are no opponents. It is also unclear what is being shot at. It is clear to him that some of the videos are even staged, such as the capture of an already empty base near Kyiv.

Military expert Leviev also doubted the military capabilities of the Kadyrovites, which can be observed in the videos. The Kadyrov soldiers are still not involved in the fighting. spare her. “They continue to try to give the impression that they are badass soldiers – when they are not. Even in their own videos of them shooting, it’s clear that they have no combat experience whatsoever. They make the worst mistakes when it comes to who is behind whom, who is covering for whom,” the expert emphasized.

He sees the main purpose of the Chechen troops primarily in psychological warfare – also against their own soldiers: “The Kadyrov soldiers look terrifying, everyone is afraid of them. This puts pressure on the Russian troops and the enemy. Many Russian soldiers say they cannot desert or they will be shot.” ​​To perpetuate this myth, videos of the Kadyrovites have been released. At least some of the Russian soldiers are apparently not particularly impressed by this. A colonel was run over by his own troops with a tank. (bb)