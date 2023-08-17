FromErkan Pehlivan close

In May 2022, Gennady Shidko assumed the post of supreme commander of Russian troops in Ukraine. The Colonel-General has now died at the age of 57.

MOSCOW – Colonel-General and former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Gennady Zhidko has died after a long illness. This was announced by the governor of the Khabarovsk region, Mikhail Degtyarev, on Telegram.

The 57-year-old took over the management of the Russian units in Ukraine for several months at the end of May 2022 and at that time succeeded General Alexander Dwornikov, who was appointed commander-in-chief by Russian President Vladimir Putin in April 2022. An official announcement of Shidko’s death was not released. In the by the state news agency mug published biography of Shidko does not mention his time as a commander in Ukraine.

Former Deputy Minister of Defense in Russia

The Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said at the time that Shidko’s appointment was “a drastic step” because he was a political officer and not a force commander charged with leading troops. In his previous capacity, he was head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, an agency responsible for ideological indoctrination and morale within the Russian military. In this capacity, Shidko also served as Russia’s deputy defense minister.

Last year’s sacking of Shidko came as Ukraine launched a successful counteroffensive in the southern city of Kherson and the northeastern Kharkiv region. At that time, the Ukrainian military had recaptured large parts of the areas conquered by Russia in the war.

President Vladimir Putin keeps dismissing his generals. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev

Ukraine War: At least six Russian commanders fired for defeats

At the time, the British Ministry of Defense, as part of its daily assessment of the war, stated that the Russian military leadership’s poor performance during the Ukraine war would cost the Russian military dearly. Most likely, the defeat in the territories led to the dismissal of at least six Russian commanders. In addition to those sackings, at least 10 Russian generals were killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense said at the time.

Schidko successor “General Armageddon” under house arrest

In October, Shidko’s post was succeeded by General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon.” According to a report by political “General Armageddon” is now under house arrest and has been relieved of his leadership role in the Russian military. The Russian ex-general is considered an ally of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is living in exile.

