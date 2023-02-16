Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Split

Vladislav Surkov (right) causes a stir with an interview in Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (right) reacted. © Collage: IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Russia has a clear and unified information line on the Ukraine war. But an ex-Putin adviser, of all people, has now broken through.

Moscow – It almost seems like a flaw in the Kremlin’s propaganda matrix. Ironically, the former adviser to the Russian President contradicts an important story about the Ukraine war. The reaction of the Kremlin itself shows how much irritation this causes.

Because the basis of all the fuss is actually a short lightning interview with Vladislav Surkov, which was published on the Telegram channel of political scientist Alexei Chesnakov, who is loyal to the Kremlin. The former Putin adviser was asked four short questions, all of which he answered with a short yes or no. Surkov remains loyal to the line and is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Russian army, among other things. But one answer causes a stir:

Explosive Surkov interview causes a stir in Russia

“When you were working on the Minsk agreements, did you assume that they had to be implemented?” Surkov is asked. And he answers with a simple “No”.

In doing so, Surkov contradicts one of the Kremlin’s grand narratives, which is that efforts have always been made to comply with the Minsk Agreement. On the other hand, the West only wanted to buy time to prepare Kiev and its army for an attack on Russia. To this end, various statements from the West were simply reinterpreted. Angela Merkel had said that the Minsk agreement would have given Ukraine time to become stronger so as not to be overrun by Russia. From the Kremlin’s point of view, an admission that the West was preparing Kiev for an attack on Russia.

Putin spokesman Peskov feels compelled to react immediately

What is particularly piquant about the new statement is that Surkov helped negotiate the drafting of the Minsk agreement in 2015. At that time, after his time as Deputy Prime Minister (2011 to 2013), he was working as an adviser to Putin. The aim of the Minsk agreement in 2015 was to pacify eastern Ukraine after the annexation of Crimea.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

That’s why the interview in Russia is making waves right away. The main Russian news agency Tass quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday evening. In it, the Kremlin asserts: “You know how much effort the Russian side has put into the negotiations to force both the Ukrainian side and Berlin and Paris to follow the path of fulfilling the obligations that the parties made in the as part of the Minsk agreements.” The report also notes that Vladimir Putin himself took part in the negotiations. This is presented as a sign of one’s great will.

It is interesting that Surkov’s interview himself is not mentioned in any line of the news agency’s text. Probably not to give the statements a bigger stage. Without this, Peskow’s statements at TASS seem simply out of thin air.