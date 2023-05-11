Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Fewer tanks, fake veterans: Putin had a lot staged at the “Victory Day” parade. The World War II soldiers next to him were also fake.

Moscow – tanks, soldiers, air show: Every year on May 9, Russia parades its army on Red Square – to commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany. But this year the big show was much smaller than usual. Apparently, the losses in the Ukraine war are taking their toll. Not even the veterans alongside President Vladimir Putin were real.

Parade on “Victory Day”: War veterans are sitting next to Putin – but they are fake

At the traditional “Victory Day” parade, President Vladimir Putin took a seat in the first row in the grandstand. The war veterans sat to the left and right. But unlike previous years, these were apparently a fake. Because, according to longtime Russia observers, none of these men actually ever fought against Germany in World War II.

A KGB spy and a sniper: who are the veterans alongside Putin at the 2023 parade

This was first revealed by the journalist Julian Hans. The man on Putin’s left is Gennady Zaitsev, born in 1934. “So he cannot have taken part in the war against Nazi Germany,” she quoted Picture the Moscow expert from a published tweet immediately after the 2023 parade. Because: Then Saytsev would have gone to war at the age of eleven.

Surrounded by fake war veterans: Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech during the parade in Moscow. © Gavriil Grigorov/dpa

According to the media report, the Polish news site “Onet” is said to have followed up. According to their findings, Putin’s alleged war veteran was only drafted in 1953, remained in the army after his military service and then joined the Soviet secret service KGB in 1959. Putin also worked there for years as a Russian spy.

Fake veterans at Putin’s embarrassing parade: Sniper reportedly never served at the front

After all, the man on Putin’s right was already of military age, at least during World War II. Yuriy Dwoykin is 98 years old today and has been in the Russian army since 1942, it said. But the trained sniper is said to have never fought at the front. In fact, from 1944 his unit hunted down Ukrainian nationalists in western Ukraine, Onet reported.

The information cannot be independently verified. But the backgrounds are striking. A former KGB spy and an old nationalist hunter in Ukraine, it seems entirely possible that Putin was surrounded by confidants at the parade. While the number of World War II veterans is falling every year, there are still many Russians who saw the victory over Nazi Germany as soldiers. But why they were not allowed to sit next to Putin at the awkward military paraderemains the President’s secret.

Military parade in Moscow: A T-34 tank symbolizes Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war

In any case, the parade was different this year than usual. Instead of 11,000 soldiers, only 8,000 soldiers marched on Red Square in Moscow this time. The number of viewers who listened to Putin’s speech about the war in Ukraine was also significantly smaller than usual. The fact that the military parade also took place in a slimmed down form fitted into the picture: among other things, the air show was cancelled.

And only an old WWII T-34 tank led the parade in Moscow. Many observers see the narrow-gauge parade as proof that Russia did in fact suffer enormous losses in the Ukraine war. (jkf)