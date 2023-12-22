Election headquarters of Russian President Vladimir Putin are starting to operate in Russian regions.

Regional election headquarters opened in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Omsk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok, as well as in the Kherson, Zaporozhye regions, Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR).

“Today we have gathered volunteers who will collect signatures in support of Russian presidential candidate Vladimir Putin. We talk about who can take part in the collection of signatures, how this collection occurs, what documents need to be requested from citizens, what are the features, how signature sheets are filled out,” said Suzanna Yegiyan, head of the executive committee of the Popular Front in the Omsk Region.

The co-chairman of Putin's election headquarters in the LPR became the soloist of the Lugansk Academic Philharmonic Society Sergei Chuikov. He said that he would conscientiously carry out his work in this position.

“I see real things, I see how my republic is developing, that we are moving towards victory. I have confidence in the future and all the residents, because we feel like one family. We don’t feel like strangers in our own country,” he said.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17.

Putin announced his intention to nominate his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in the Russian Federation on December 8 after presenting the Gold Star medals to the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin.

On December 17, a United Russia congress was held in Moscow, at which the party unanimously supported Putin’s candidacy in the Russian presidential elections. Also, more than 700 people officially registered in support of Putin’s self-nomination, out of 500 required. The next day, the Russian leader submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to participate in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation as a self-nominated candidate.

On December 20, the Central Election Commission (CEC) registered a group of voters in support of Putin’s self-nomination.