Actor Grachev: It will be interesting to see actor Dyuzhev as Biden in a parody

Russian actor Dmitry Grachev, famous in his own right as a legal double of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained the choice of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Dmitry Dyuzhev for the role of American leader Joe Biden. According to Grachev, Dyuzhev will be interested in seeing the result, reports NEWS.ru.

I don’t remember who played our presidents, but it will be interesting to see how Dmitry Dyuzhev will cope, what kind of parody he will come up with. It is clear that if Dyuzhev played Donald Trump (former US President — note: “Lenta.ru”)it would be a completely different parody compared to [Гариком] Kharlamov (in one of the episodes of Comedy Club, the comedian performed in the guise of the former head of the White House. — NEWS.ru.), — Grachev explained.