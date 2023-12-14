The direct line and the final press conference of Russian President Putin have begun

A direct line from President Vladimir Putin began in Moscow, which this year is combined with the final press conference. Broadcast of the program “Results of the year with Vladimir Putin” coming in VK “Lenty.ru”.

Before this, Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov explained that they decided to combine the press conference and the direct line with Putin in order to sum up the results of the year in all areas at once. Questions from citizens and the press will be asked to the head of state in turn. In total, as of December 13, the president received more than two million questions.

This direct line will be the first since 2021 and the 20th during the presidency of Vladimir Putin. The direct line will be moderated by the presenters of Channel One, and the press conference will be moderated by the President’s Press Secretary Peskov.